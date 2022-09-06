Meghan Markle ‘Asserted Her Dominance’ While Prince Harry Looked ‘Happy to Take a Backseat’ at 2022 One Young World Summit, Body Language Expert Says

Meghan Markle gave a keynote address at the 2022 One Young World Summit opening ceremony on Sept. 5, 2022.

She appeared ‘completely stoic and very focused’ upon entering the venue, according to a body language expert.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked ‘happy to take a backseat’ while, at the same time, not appearing ‘completely at ease.’

An expert has analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language at their first event as part of their September 2022 U.K. return. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2022 One Young World Summit opening ceremony on Sept. 5. Meghan gave a keynote address, looking “very focused” beforehand. Meanwhile, Harry was “hanging back,” even resembling a “fish out of water” on occasion. Ahead, get a breakdown of Harry and Meghan’s body language at the 2022 One Young World Summit opening ceremony.

Meghan appeared ‘stoic and very focused’ ahead of her 2022 One Young World Summit speech

Body language expert Darren Stanton called the opening ceremony of the 2022 One Young World Summit “very much Meghan’s event.” When she and Harry entered Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, England, Meghan led the way.

“Ahead of her speech, Meghan was completely stoic and very focused,” Stanton said on behalf of Betfair Casino. “From the moment she and Harry entered the auditorium it was clear this was very much Meghan’s event.”

“She was a stride ahead of Harry as they walked into the room, signifying her confidence and her dominance in that moment, as Harry remained slightly behind, adopting a supportive role instead,” he explained.

Some of Meghan Markle’s smiles appeared ‘less than genuine’

Meghan’s smile at the 2022 One Young World Summit opening ceremony may have hinted at some nerves. As Stanton explained, she flashed a few smiles that didn’t appear entirely genuine despite being a seasoned public speaker.

“Meghan is a very good speaker and clearly very experienced in standing front and [sic] centre,” he said. “There’s no denying her speech was impressive.”

He continued, saying her smiles looked somewhat “rehearsed,” a hint at some possible nerves.

“It seemed like her smiles were rehearsed and appeared less than genuine at times,” he said. “This could be Meghan’s attempt to mask her internal emotions, potentially nerves she felt in the moment, as people have a tendency to do so when in the spotlight.”

Body language expert says Prince Harry took a ‘backseat’, didn’t look ‘completely at ease’ on stage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry took a “backseat” to Meghan at the 2022 One Young World Summit opening ceremony, according to Stanton. He “was happy to take a backseat at the event, always hanging back and allowing Meghan the time to soak up the adulation shown towards her,” he said.

Although, Harry, 37, didn’t look “completely at ease” on stage during Meghan’s speech. “He was showing signs of frustration and appeared anxious throughout his appearance and looked almost like a fish out of water at times,” Stanton said.

“We saw Harry fidgeting with his hands as he was sitting watching Meghan on stage, he was playing with his suit jacket,” the body language expert continued, calling them “both self-reassurance gestures a person makes.”

When Meghan shouted out her husband of four-plus years, Harry appeared to reply with what Stanton described as a “fake smile.”

Whenever Meghan gestured toward Harry, we saw Harry flash a fake smile, suggesting his internal emotions were not cohesive with how he was trying to portray himself,” he explained.

