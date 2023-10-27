It may end up being the war of the royal wives if the Duchess of Sussex tells her version of royal family life in a memoir.

Rumors persist that Meghan Markle is planning her own tell-all book about her life within the royal family. Although the Duchess of Sussex has yet to confirm this, that doesn’t stop speculation regarding the book’s contents. A royal expert believes that Meghan’s tell-all, where she could potentially share details regarding her feud with Kate Middleton, could be the “last straw” for the royal family.

A Meghan Markle tell-all could put Kate Middleton in the firing line

Per The Sun, royal expert Phil Dampier reveals that Kate Middleton could be in the firing line of a potential Meghan Meghan Markle tell-all. He claims she could delve deeper into their struggles to find common ground.

“Harry’s Spare was a best seller, and Meghan’s would probably sell even more,” Dampier said. “It would also be the ideal opportunity for Meghan to put across her view of what happened to her when she met Harry, fell in love, joined the most famous family in the world, and then left.”

He continued, “She would give her side of what really happened between her and Kate in the run-up to the wedding when each allegedly made the other cry. Everyone will be fascinated to hear Meghan’s take on her relationship with Kate, whether she was hostile or welcomed her from the start.”

Dampier concluded, “She probably thought she should have got equal billing and didn’t seem to appreciate from the start that she and Harry were the B team, not on the same level as William and Kate. She will probably talk about comparisons that were made in the press between them and will come across as bitter.”

The royal family will ‘brace’ themselves for Meghan Markle book bombshells, says royal expert

Royal expert Phil Dampier believes the royal family will “brace” themselves for any bombshells Meghan Markle could write in a book. He adds the House of Windsor may be feeling “very concerned” about the contents of any book that Meghan writes.

He explains, “The royals will assume the worst and brace themselves for more revelations. It would only make the relations much worse, but I still don’t think the royals will hit back.”

“They will stay quiet and soak it up, even though they will be deeply hurt by it,” Dampier continued. “Their policy was for Harry and Meghan to run out of ammunition. But unfortunately, they have plenty left in the form of a Meghan book. There is nothing she won’t twist to justify her position.”

A Meghan Markle tell-all could dash any hopes for a royal reconciliation

Now that much of the dust has settled around the fury surrounding Prince Harry’s tell-all Spare and the royal secrets it revealed, the royal family continues to deal with the fallout. However, if Meghan Markle adds her commentary, any hopes for a royal reconciliation could be dashed.

Phil Dampier claims, “It really would be the last straw. I doubt William and Kate would ever talk to Harry again.” Thus far, the brothers, whose strained relationship was famously documented in Spare, have yet to reconcile.

The royal expert believes Meghan’s remarks are “unlikely” to be positive. However, there is one topic she will likely not touch on: any criticism of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Dampier says, “I doubt she will directly criticize the late Queen as she knows how unpopular that will be. However, she could reveal private conversations, which would be very troubling for the King, Camilla Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

Meghan Markle has not confirmed plans to write a tell-all. She lives in Montecito, CA, with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.