Meghan Markle Will Attend King Charles Coronation as ‘if Her Life Depends on It’ Says Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle‘s save-the-date invitation to King Charles III’s coronation remains unanswered by her and her husband, Prince Harry. After receiving an invite via email, the couple has not publicly declared if they plan to attend the historical royal event. However, a body language expert claims that Meghan will attend the event “if her life depends on it.” Here are their reasons why.

Meghan Markle won’t miss King Charles’ coronation, says body language expert | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Who is expected to attend King Charles’ coronation?

The final guest list has yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace. However, it is rumored that those invited are a diverse group of foreign royals, heads of state, and politicians worldwide. Per The Telegraph, representatives from Charles’ many charities are also invited.

This event, although grand in style, will be decidedly different from Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. That event had an invited list of over 8,000 who watched the 25-year-old take her oath in Westminster Abbey.

However, the most critical invitees are those closest to Charles: his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew. Charles’ oldest son William and his wife, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Therefore, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance would likely please Charles. However, their public remarks could put them at odds with other royal family members, many of whom they have not seen since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in Sept. 2022.

But one body language expert says nothing will hold Meghan back from attending this significant event. These are the reasons why.

Meghan Markle will attend King Charles’ coronation as ‘if her life depends on it’

Body language expert Louise Maher discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at the royal event. She believes nothing will stop Meghan from attending this historic affair.

“Harry was always going,” Maher claimed. “I think Meghan will be at that coronation as “if her life depends on it. She’s going to be in those photos for posterity. It’s a significant event. That’s definite.”

She continued, “However, will their presence detract from the coronation? No, it will have no relevance whatsoever.”

“My money is on both of them attending. They’re grabbing at the prince and princess titles [for children Archie and Lilibet] and turning up to the coronation to be in the family photos for posterity.”

“They are royal. However, at the same time, they’re saying, ‘royal’s not for me’ and ‘I don’t want the attention.’ Their constant incongruence continues,” Maher concluded.

‘They are no longer royals or actors, they are media people’ says an expert on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Louise Maher boldly commented on what she believes is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s real position. “They are no longer royals or actors. They are media people,” she claimed.

“We are going to see that for a very long time,” Maher continued. She referred to Meghan as a “media personality” and discussed her former blog, The Tig, which is reportedly returning after a five-year hiatus.

Maher claims the blog will return for its “financial aspect” and “another income stream.” She says Harry fits into his wife’s proclamation of “get out, get out there, no matter what.” This includes a Netflix partnership, his autobiography Spare, and other interviews he has given over the past three years.

While promoting his book with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Prince Harry declined to confirm whether he would attend his father’s coronation. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I hope they’ll sit down and talk about it.”