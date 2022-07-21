Meghan Markle Awkwardly Grabbed Prince Harry’s Hand Before His UN Speech, Expert Says ‘He Looks so Unhappy’

Meghan Markle appeared to calm her husband Prince Harry’s nerves before he delivered a speech at the United Nations. At one point, however, Meghan grabbed Harry’s arm and held on to it in a controlling manner. One expert said Prince Harry looked “so unhappy” in the moment.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Meghan Markle awkwardly grabbed Prince Harry’s hand before his UN speech

Harry and Meghan entered the United Nations building and looked to be in good spirits, holding hands and smiling. Photos and video showed the couple seated before Harry’s speech, with Meghan appearing to calm her husband’s nerves.

The couple smile and look at each other as she holds his hand. Harry looks away, then breaks his hand from hers and places it on his leg. Then she grabs his arm and pulls his hand into her lap. Harry is seen adjusting his suit and looking down, with his facial expression seeming more tense and uncomfortable.

Later, when Prince Harry speaks to a man seated next to him, Meghan places a hand on Harry’s back, which is often interpreted as a controlling gesture. They again hold hands as Harry continues to talk with the man.

Royal expert analyzes awkward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moment

In an interview with GB News, Angela Levin discussed Prince Harry’s UN speech and touched on the moment when Meghan grabbed his hand.

“He looks absolutely terrible. He looks so unhappy, so drained, and as if the world is coming to an end,” she said.

“And what was very interesting is that he was sitting on his seat with Meghan next door, of course, and she took his arm and he pushed it back and she grabbed it with one hand and held onto the arm with the other one so he really couldn’t move,” Levin continued.

She added, “And I thought what an extraordinary thing to do at the United Nations.”

Levin further discussed the body language of Harry and Meghan in the moment. “There’s lots of photographs of it and you look at it and you see this is not somebody showing love or anything because they didn’t look at each other,” she explained. “She did it and he was looking over there and she was looking over here. So something was going on yesterday.”

The royal expert called Harry “very, very lost,” sharing, “He’s trying to hold on to his mother’s magic and that will give him power.”

Body language expert calls Meghan’s actions ‘maternal’

Body language expert Darren Stanton shared his analysis with HELLO! on behalf of Slingo, pointing to Meghan’s “maternal” gesture.

“As they sat together, Meghan was seen holding hands and rubbing Harry’s forearm in a maternal manner, like you may see some mothers do with a child — it’s a sign of reassurance and reflects how Meghan feels protective of her husband,” Stanton explained.

“Harry, meanwhile, appears restless and is unable to sit still — his mind preoccupied with his speech no doubt — prompting Meghan to take his arm to try and keep him relaxed and show that she is there to support him,” the expert added.

