Meghan Markle Revealed It’s Been a ‘Complicated Time’ Since Queen Elizabeth’s Death

In a new interview with Variety, Meghan Markle opened up about Queen Elizabeth’s death and explained how it’s “been a complicated time.” She reflected on a special moment she shared with the queen and revealed Prince Harry’s touching sentiment about his grandmother.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle called it a ‘complicated time’ following Queen Elizabeth’s death

During the interview with Variety, Meghan discussed how “complicated” the situation has been since the queen’s death. The Duchess of Sussex didn’t reveal any details about whether it’s been complicated because of the Sussexes’ seemingly awkward reunion with the royal family or just because of the loss and mourning in general.

The interviewer noted, “The world has been mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth” and asked, “How has this time been?”

Meghan shared how grateful she was to support Harry and looked at the brighter side but acknowledged that “it’s been a complicated time.”

She explained, “There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

Meghan continued, “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

She added, “It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

Meghan recalled her first royal engagement with the queen

Meghan also recalled how the queen made her feel “special” when they spent time together during her first royal engagement.

“I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate,” she explained. “And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

Meghan touched on how she and Harry have worked through processing the queen’s death, explaining the “perspective” the loss has provided.

“In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on,” she explained.

“Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space,” Meghan added.

The Duchess of Sussex discussed working on projects that focus on ‘love’

When asked, “What is an ideal project for Archewell?” Meghan shared how the theme of love is important to them.

“So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love,” she said. “I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there.”

The Duchess of Sussex noted her husband’s work with the Invictus Games and said they also hope to “do something fun” for scripted projects. “It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much,” she said. “I’ve probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s ‘Cringe’ Gesture at Event With Prince Harry Exposed Her Insecurity, Body Language Expert Says