Meghan Markle Uses ‘Bold Gesture’ to Show Prince Harry ‘Is Hers,’ Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert pointed out one “bold gesture” Meghan Markle displays that indicates Prince Harry “is hers.” The expert analyzed the different ways Harry and Meghan hold hands and what each variation of the gesture means.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle often hold hands

Prince Harry and Meghan are often seen holding hands during public appearances — it’s become a go-to PDA move for the couple. Body language expert Inbaal Honigman told Express that Harry and Meghan’s simple gesture speaks volumes.

“Hand-holding between couples can signify many different facts about their romantic bond,” Honigman explained.

She continued, “It can be a gesture of love, of wanting to always touch the other person. It can be a show of reassurance, letting the other one know that you’re never far away. And it can be a sign of possessiveness, marking the partner as belonging to their mate.”

Honigman pointed out, “Harry and Meghan are rarely seen fully apart, their hands on or around one another. In contrast, William and Catherine are rarely ever spotted locking hands — they will be seen holding the hands of their children, or with their hands free to be able to shake the hands of well-wishers.”

Meghan and Harry hand holding shows ‘closeness’ and ‘trust,’ expert says

The body language expert further analyzed the different ways Harry and Meghan hold hands. “Meghan and Harry’s hand holding can roughly be divided into three distinct types: interlocking fingers, butterfly hand contact, and the clamshell,” she said.

Honigman explained, “First, they do lots of ‘interlocking fingers’ — meaning they hold hands so that their palms are pressed together, and each finger rests between two fingers of the other person. This way of holding hands shows a great deal of closeness and intimacy. This shows two people who are happiest when they are together and love feeling the other person as closely as possible.”

The expert continued, “This is a powerful hold that reassures each partner that the other one has got their back. It’s a trusting, loving, passionate way of holding hands.”

Honigman said the couple use “butterfly” hand holding as well, when “each of them rests one hand on the other one or holds one hand of the other, very gently, without pressing or bending any fingers.”

The expert noted, “This is a very subtle and sensitive hand-holding, showing that the couple shares a lot of trust and feel no need nor desire to limit the other person.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Meghan uses a ‘bold gesture’ with Prince Harry, expert says

Honigman looked at the the “ultimate hand-holding, the ‘clam shell’ — meaning one partner is holding the other’s hand, with both their hands, in a clam shape.”

She explained, “Usually we see Meghan embracing Harry’s hand, using both her hands. This is a bold gesture of deep connection and reassurance. She is showing her husband that she’s happy to share whatever he brings into the relationship.”

The expert shared how this gesture is “both dominant and submissive — dominant because it’s blunt and it shows the world that this man is hers! But it is also submissive because it leaves her no hands to carry out her own duties. She’s giving everything to him.”

Honigman noted that often there is a combination of these hand holding variations. “Interestingly, they combine these three main ways of hand-holding, so we sometimes see a deep and connected interlocking clamshell, and even a butterfly clamshell, when her hands rest very gently on both sides of his hand,” she said.

The body language expert added, “They show us that they’re a united couple, the two of them against the world, and their bond is unbreakable.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.