Meghan Markle's first marriage to Trevor Engelson didn't end well before she met and married Prince Harry.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle was the wife of film producer Trevor Engelson. The couple was married for three years before their union ended. However, the brutal way Meghan reportedly ended her marriage shocked one royal author, who included details of the couple’s split in a 2018 book about the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle’s first marriage ended in 2014

Andrew Morton, who authored the books Meghan: A Hollywood Princess and Diana: Her True Story, revealed that sources close to the couple spilled how Meghan Markle put a period on her marriage to Trevor Engelson. The book claims Meghan’s decision came “totally out of the blue.”

Meghan and Engelson dated for seven years before tying the knot in Jamaica. However, according to Morton, Meghan was the one who pulled the plug on their union.

In Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, Morton wrote that Meghan ended her first marriage rather quickly. He cited “a wealthy entrepreneur friend who claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent Trevor her diamond and engagement rings back to him by registered mail.”

How did Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson meet?

Trevor Engelson and Meghan Markle arrive at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards Dinner at the Beverly Hilton on October 11, 2011, in Beverly Hills, California | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson met when she was 23 and he was 28. After dating for six years, they became engaged in 2010.

One year later, Meghan and Trevor tied the knot at a private beach wedding at the Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The casual affair was a four-day event reportedly attended by over 100 guests.

Per Cosmopolitan, Meghan reportedly wore a strapless column-style gown. This dress matched the beachy vibe of the event, where guests partied for hours.

Why did Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson get divorced?

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson separated two years after tying the knot. One year later, in 2013, the couple were reportedly granted a no-fault divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Distance reportedly played a part in the couple’s split. Trevor was based in California, while Meghan, who had landed her role in Suits just a few months before she and Trevor tied the knot, moved to Vancouver to film the USA series.

In 2016, three years after her divorce from Engelson was finalized, Violet von Westenholz, a mutual friend of Meghan and Prince Harry, introduced her to the royal. They first met at London’s SoHo house for drinks in the summer of that year.

The couple’s relationship blossomed rather quickly. On their third date, they traveled to Botswana, Africa, where they spent a week getting to know each other.

After over a year, Meghan and Harry officially debuted as a couple at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017. In November of that same year, they announced their engagement.

Harry and Meghan wed in May 2018. They welcomed a son, Prince Archie, in May 2019 and a daughter, Princess Lilibet, in June 2021.

Just weeks after Meghan and Harry tied the knot, Trevor proposed to health and nutrition expert Tracey Kurland, the daughter of investment trust founder Stanford Kurland and the heiress to a multimillion-dollar fortune. The couple has two daughters named Ford and Sienna and remain married today.