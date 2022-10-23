Meghan Markle Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ When Asked About Prince Harry, Says Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle is more confident than ever, even when doing public engagements without Prince Harry, says a body language expert. But despite her confidence, the Duchess of Sussex seemingly faltered when asked about her royal husband. Here’s what the expert said about Meghan’s reaction to a particular question about Harry, and what it means for their relationship.

Meghan Markle’s body language shows she has ‘grown in confidence,’ says expert

Body language expert Darren Stanton, also known as the “Human Lie Detector,” analyzed Meghan Markle’s behavior at a recent photoshoot for Variety’s Power of Women issue.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the former Derbyshire police officer said the Duchess of Sussex’s powerful stance showed a new sense of confidence.

“During the photoshoot segments, I noticed Meghan putting her hands on her hips. This is a classic power gesture that people in certain positions are taught, such as celebrities, politicians and CEOs,” Stanton said. “The theory is the more space we occupy as a human, the more powerful we will be perceived. Celebrities often adopt this stance in attempts to show their power. Meghan also seemed extremely comfortable posing for photographs.”

The expert added that Meghan seems especially confident without Prince Harry. “I believe Meghan comes into her own when she is alone. She appears to have grown in confidence, especially during solo appearances with the media,” Stanton said. “I’m not saying she doesn’t exude confidence with Harry, but she seems more comfortable in her own skin when appearing by herself on screen.”

Meghan Markle’s body language showed she was ‘caught off guard’ when asked this question about Prince Harry

Although Meghan Markle’s body language shows confidence, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly faltered when asked a question about Prince Harry.

“I noticed a sudden shift in emotion with Meghan’s body language when she’s asked about what she watches with Harry,” Stanton observed. “She broke her pattern of looking left and right by staring up, which often means she is reflecting back on memories. The fact that she began to blink quite a lot means that the question caught her off guard.”

He noted, “The previous questions were all based on something she could have prepared for, however this one caused her to change and display leakage signals with the eyes. It doesn’t mean she is lying about her answer, but she has clearly shifted the way in which she answered the question in relation to the emotion it’s evoked.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly ‘more in love than ever’

The body language expert’s observations about Meghan Markle don’t necessarily mean her relationship with Prince Harry is in trouble.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to renew their wedding vows. An inside source told Express in August that Harry and Meghan are “more in love now than ever, and proud of everything they’ve got through together these past four years. Saying their vows again is a beautiful way to underline that.”

The source added that Prince Harry feels like he “hit the jackpot” with Meghan. “The more Harry sees of the beautiful corners of the States, such as Jackson Hole in Idaho and the islands off the coast of Florida and Maine, the more his mind’s blown by what a beautiful country it is and how he’s hit the jackpot by landing an American for his soulmate.”

