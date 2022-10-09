Meghan Markle ‘Center of Attention’ in New Photos With Prince Harry: ‘No Doubt Who the Star Was,’ Expert Says

New photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put Meghan front and center as the “star,” according to one royal expert. Another expert believes Harry looks like “a bit part player” in the images when they should be portrayed as “more equal.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released by photographer

On Oct. 3, photographer Misan Harriman released two photos he took of Harry and Meghan when they attended the One Young World summit in September, where Meghan gave a speech at the opening ceremony.

One photo showed Meghan wearing all red standing squarely with her gaze at the camera with Harry smiling behind her, his body angled toward the camera. Another black and white photo captured a profile of the couple staring staring straight ahead.

“The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” Harriman wrote in the caption.

Expert points out how Meghan is the main focus in the new photos

During the Oct. 6 episode of Palace Confidential, Daily Mail editors Andrew Pierce, Rebecca English, and Richard Eden discussed the new Harry and Meghan photos. Eden noted something that really stood out to him in the pics — Meghan.

“I think it’s a very striking picture, isn’t it?” he said about the color photo. “It shows them relaxed but look who’s at the center of attention? It’s her.”

Eden continued, “You might remember that cover they did for Time magazine where, again, Harry was sort of on the fringes. There was no doubt who the star was. Which has really turned things on its head because it should be the king’s son who’s the star but, in fact, it’s Meghan.”

He added, “And she is making that clear, I think.”

English said she would like to see both of the Sussexes represented as “more equal,” however. “I disagree with the king’s son should be the star. I actually think it should be more equal,” she said.

English added, “I think Harry looks like a bit part player. It is reminiscent of that Time picture. There were a lot of memes that he looked like the hairdresser standing behind her.”

Experts analyze timing of the photo release

The discussion of Prince Harry and Meghan’s new photos included the interesting timing, as they were released after a new photo of King Charles with queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton came out.

English seemed baffled about why the Sussexes’ chose the timing. “What was very curious about this — Harry and Meghan, two lovely pictures taken of them by one of their great friends when they attended the One Young World summit just before the queen died,” she said.

“But therein begs the question — why suddenly release them now?” English added. “They were taken a month ago. It’s puzzling and I don’t know the answer to that.”

Pierce believed it was a move to pull the spotlight back to the Sussexes. “’Me, me, me, me, me… don’t forget us. We really matter, we’re really important,’” he said.

The royal expert explained, “You don’t matter very much anymore actually … you’ve walked away and I actually thought the timing was pitiful.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

