Meghan Markle Puts Andy Cohen in the Hot Seat, Says She ‘Couldn’t Get Booked’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Meghan Markle put guest Andy Cohen in the hot seat for the final episode of her first season of the podcast Archetypes. The royal family member claims she tried but “couldn’t get booked” on his late-night Bravo series Watch What Happens Live. Cohen appeared on the podcast alongside Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow for a chat titled “Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift.” The quartet spoke about the labels that hold women back and how men in the media can impact a cultural conversation.

Meghan Markle admitted she was once a ‘Real Housewives’ fan

During the podcast, Andy and Meghan discussed his hugely successful Bravo franchise. The Real Housewives series of shows encompasses 57 programs; 11 American installments, 20 international installments, and 26 spin-offs.

Andy asked Meghan if she still watched any of the series, calling that the “million-dollar question.” He stated, “This is what we’ve been dying to know.”

“Well, I will tell you the truth. I stopped watching The Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving,” Meghan replied. Cohen finished her sentence with “other people’s.”

Meghan shared her understanding of why the series of shows remains such a big part of pop culture. She admitted her interest peaked when the first installment made its debut, featuring women from Orange County. She said, “I’m from California; at least it felt remotely like a world that I knew but still felt so foreign.”

Meghan Markle confronted Andy Cohen, said she ‘couldn’t get booked’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

During Meghan’s chat with Andy, she admitted she was such a massive fan she hoped to get booked on Watch What Happens Live. She was on Suits when she tried to appear as a guest star on the talk series, which features guests from entertainment, politics, and pop culture.

Meghan told Andy she had no luck getting on Bravo’s hit late-night talk show. “I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time, and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy!” she laughed, as reported by Today.

In turn, he deadpanned that not having Meghan as a guest was “the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show” but made for a “great story.”

Will the Duchess of Sussex make a ‘Real Housewives’ appearance in the future?

Andy shared a rumor the Duchess of Sussex would join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills upon moving to California with her husband, Prince Harry.

“I never heard that!” Meghan said of the rumor, to which Andy replied, “She has a full plate! She’s Meghan Markle! Have you never heard that? Good. I never even tried to stoke the fire because I was like, ‘Folks, that’s not happening.'”

A playful Meghan replied, “You mean that this is my audition for Real Housewives of Montecito? Is this the moment?” Andy joked she wouldn’t have to audition, and they would build a show around her. Meghan later assured listeners she would not appear on any of the franchise shows.

