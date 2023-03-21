Meghan Markle has been under a spotlight on whether she will pen her own tell-all after the publication of Spare, Prince Harry’s memoir. While a book about the life of the Duchess of Sussex has yet to be confirmed, one royal commentator believes attending King Charles III’s coronation could be rife with material for Meghan to use if she pens her memoir.

Meghan Markle could use her coronation invite as material for a future memoir | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle is already a published author

The Duchess of Sussex is a previously published author, with her children’s book, The Bench, released in June 2021. She visited a New York City school in Sept. 2021, according to news station ABC7 New York, where Meghan shared a sentimental story with students about her book’s meaning.

“For me, the idea of The Bench is it doesn’t have to be a bench. It could be a chair, and it could be any place. Just a special place where you feel comfortable,” she explained. “I was, at the moment, witnessing my husband with our son when he’d just been born.”

She continued, “watching that this could be a place where they could continue to grow and connect and learn. That could be anywhere. So it’s about finding that special place for you that’s in your heart. Wherever you find it, to always go and reset and go, ahhhh, this feels good.”

However, with one book under her belt, will the Duchess of Sussex take the same route as her husband and put pen to paper about the House of Windsor’s secrets? A royal commentator weighs in.

Meghan Markle’s coronation invite could be used as memoir material, claims royal commentator

Royal commentator Joshua Rom has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s invitation to King Charles III’s coronation would make great material for the Duchess of Sussex’s memoir— if she intends to write one.

He told Fox News, “They [Meghan Markle and Prince Harry] need to continue their links to the institution. They have planned to have future projects. Meghan reportedly has a book in the works.”

Rom continued, “What better material than a coronation where they’re confronting their past after everything that is going on, and they’re confronting the royal family head-on at a pivotal moment?”

“Their only currency is bashing the royal family,” the commentator claimed. “They want to retain links to the family, and that’s the only reason people are interested in them. They’re benefitting monetarily with their links to the institution.”

However, whether or not Meghan divulges her secrets as a royal via a memoir is still to be determined. But, she does have one ball in her court if she decides to move forward with a book. Meghan never signed an NDA.

The Duchess of Sussex never signed an NDA with the royal family

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry at a Christmas Day service in 2018 | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

According to Meghan Markle’s interview with The Cut, she never signed an NDA with the royal family. An NDA is a non-disclosure agreement that prohibits a person from discussing certain things. This includes the strife between royal family members, including tense altercations between Prince William and Harry.

“It’s interesting; I’ve never had to sign anything restricting me from talking,” Meghan revealed. “I can talk about my whole experience, and I choose not to.” When asked why, she responded: “Still healing.”

Meghan continued, “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy not to forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve actively tried, especially knowing I can say anything.”

It is undetermined whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6. It is their son Archie’s 4th birthday that same day. As of press time, the couple has not yet responded to Charles’ formal invite.