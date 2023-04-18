Meghan Markle ‘Could Not Stomach’ the Idea of ‘B-List Seats’ and ‘Purse-Lipped in-Laws’ at Coronation Claims Royal Commentator

Meghan Markle has come under fire for declining her invitation to King Charles’ coronation. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly had reasons to miss the event other than the selected date, her son Archie’s birthday. According to a royal commentator, Meghan “could not stomach” the idea of “B-list seats” and “purse-lipped-in-laws” at the event. Here are the details.

Meghan Markle is not attending the coronation of King Charles III | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationships with other senior royals remain strained

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain estranged from other senior royals. The couple spoke on numerous occasions regarding instances where they did not feel supported by the monarchy.

Meghan and Harry discussed their feelings regarding the royal family to Oprah Winfrey, in a tell-all book, Spare, and in various media interviews. The couple began a media blitz in March 2021 that ran through early 2023.

Since their public exit as senior royals in early 2020, Meghan and Harry have interacted with the royal family publicly only a handful of times. It is unclear whether or not they have seen one another privately.

Harry attended the funeral of Prince Philip solo, as Meghan was pregnant with their daughter Lilibet. The couple attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and her state funeral in September of that same year.

Omid Scobie tweeted on Apr. 12, 2023 that Harry would attend King Charles’ coronation solo, leaving Meghan home with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, it appears Meghan’s decision to remain home has to do with more than just Archie’s birthday.

A royal commentator claims the Duchess of Sussex did not want to face both public and private scrutiny by attending the event. Here’s what they had to say.

Meghan Markle reportedly had reasons other than Archie’s birthday to skip King Charles’ coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Paul Edwards – Pool/Getty Images

According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, who writes a regular column for News.com.au, Meghan Markle has reasons other than her son Archie’s birthday to skip King Charles’ coronation. She claims that choosing to sit out one of the biggest royal moments in recent history has much to do with Meghan being uncomfortable.

“Since their engagement interview in November 2017, the Sussexes have physically held onto each other in public like they are forever worried the other might be blown away by a strong gust of wind,” wrote Elser.

However, on the day of Charles’ coronation, they will be hundreds of miles apart. Elser believes Meghan sitting out this major royal event has to do with her feeling uncomfortable around the royal family and the British public.

“Maybe she didn’t want to have to stomach purse-lipped in-laws, being given decidedly B-list seats and having to watch the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children positively showered in adoration,” Elser claimed.

Elser was harsh in her assessment, saying, “Perhaps the duchess simply could not stomach what going back would involve; emotionally, psychologically and sartorially. All indications suggest that the reception that would have greeted the 41-year-old would have been a decidedly unpleasant one, both inside and outside the Abbey.”

Prince Harry will be a spectator, sans Meghan Markle, at King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry will not play a formal role in King Charles’ coronation ceremony. Nor will be participate in any way. He will watch alone as his father is crowned king of the United Kingdom.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, will be the only senior royal who will take part in the ceremony. He will be his father’s liege man.

According to The Sunday Times, Charles has scrapped the act of the royal dukes kneeling to “pay homage” before touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek, with only William being the one to perform the tradition.

William’s son Prince George, will be one of the king’s four Pages of Honor. Furthermore, his role will mark an important moment in coronation history. Along with other pages, George is one of the first royal children to participate in a coronation.

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminister Abbey in London, England. He will ascend to the throne alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.