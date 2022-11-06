Meghan Markle ‘Couldn’t Care Less What the Royal Family Thinks Anymore’ Says Royal Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced criticism as they take steps toward creating new streams of income. Harry is about to release his autobiography while Meghan is hosting her new podcast, Archetypes, and reportedly getting ready to resurrect her blog, The Tig. One royal family expert believes Meghan doesn’t care what the royal family thinks anymore.

Meghan Markle is reportedly trying to trademark her blog name, The Tig

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Kristy Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

Meghan used to have a blog called The Tig, however, she let the blog go after she began her relationship with Prince Harry. Now that she is no longer a working royal, Meghan is reportedly trying to trademark the name of her lifestyle blog, according to GB News.

During her interview with The Cut, Meghan says she not only had to give up her blog but also her passport, control over her Instagram account, and more. “It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” she tells the publication.

“She’s applied to get back her Tig website, which she has been waiting now a year to find out whether she can do it or not,” says Angela Levin, author of Camilla: From Outsider to Queen Consort, during her interview with GB News’ Nana Akua. “I don’t know what the problem is, but it’s quite interesting because she gave it up because she couldn’t use the royal family to make money. And she recommends from wine or books, all sorts of things on [The Tig].”

Angela Levin says Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t care less what the royal family thinks’

Levin believes Meghan is doing whatever she wants to do. In her opinion, the duchess “couldn’t care less” when it comes to what the royal family thinks. According to Levin, Meghan is most concerned about making money from her title.

“If she does get that right to have [The Tig] up again, it’s a bit concerning for the royal family because she’s using her title and her connections to make money, which is back to the beginning really,” says Levin. “And it shows that she couldn’t care less about what the royal family thinks anymore.”

Prince Harry’s book could affect what happens next, says Angela Levin

Levin says she doesn’t think Meghan and Harry will be stripped of their titles. However, she does believe there could be repercussions if Harry’s book, Spare, contains statements that attack royal family members.

“I do believe if the book attacks them all very much then [Meghan] and Harry are in for something,” says Levin. “But I think it would have to be a very significant nastiness.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘hang on’ to their titles, says Angela Levin

Levin says Meghan and Harry use their titles to earn a living. “They don’t have to use their title,” says Levin. “They hang on to their title as if it’s the most important thing. And yet, the actual monarchy is of no importance to them. So, it’s very hypocritical, as they often are.”

