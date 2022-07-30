Meghan Markle ‘Couldn’t Understand Why She Wasn’t More Important’ in Royal Family, Biographer Claims

A royal biographer continues to take aim at Meghan Markle while promoting his latest book. In a new interview, the author claims Meghan “couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more important” when she joined the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Biographer claims Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t understand’ role in royal family

Author Tom Bower sat down for an interview with GB News to discuss his new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. Bower touched on how Meghan wanted to have more significant status in the royal family and failed to understand why she didn’t rise to the top spot.

Bower was asked whether he thought Meghan was aware of “keyboard warriors” who defend her online. “Of course she knows,” he said. “Meghan is a person who controls the narrative — that has been part of the problem.”

The biographer continued, “When she came to London to become part of the royal family, she couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more important and wasn’t in control of everything. And that’s why, of course, she has fractious relationships with so many people.”

Bower noted, “She is utterly passionate about her image … that is everything that matters. She’s a creature of Hollywood. She knows that celebrity images are what earns the money and that’s what she must protect.”

Bower shared his motivation for writing a book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Bower also discussed what prompted him to write the book, sharing how Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey played a role.

“I wouldn’t have written this book if she hadn’t appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show,” he said. “I thought that was just so disgraceful what she said, what Harry said.”

Bower continued, “I’m a monarchist and I just don’t think she should have been allowed to say those things unchallenged by Oprah Winfrey. It was scandalous.”

The author shared, “So I embarked on this book to actually understand what sort of person actually launches that sort of unfair, untrue attack on the royal family. That’s very much my motive. I tried to find out the truth.”

Author explained ‘there is only one number one in the royal family’

Bower said that in writing Revenge he uncovered more about Meghan’s discovery that she couldn’t be number one. “[The book] tells the truth about Meghan,” he said. “And I think that is very important we know the background and the motivation of a woman who clearly married into the royal family because she loved Harry — I don’t doubt that — but also because she liked the status.”

He continued, “But in the end, very quickly, she discovered that she wasn’t going to get the status of number one, which is what she wanted.”

Bowere said that Meghan could never take that top spot. “There is only one number one in the royal family and the rest of the family is there to support the queen,” he said. “And Meghan didn’t understand why she wasn’t in the spotlight and very quickly decided she would be better off in Hollywood.”

