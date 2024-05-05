Meghan Markle has decided that she will not accompany Prince Harry to the United Kingdom in May -- because she reportedly wants to avoid 'drama' with the rest of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken very few trips to the United Kingdom together since the two left the royal family back in 2020. The two were expected to attend an upcoming Invictus Games ceremony together in Harry’s home country in May, but Meghan has now opted out of the event — however, she plans to fly to Nigeria to meet Harry shortly after.

At this point, it seems clear that Meghan is avoiding the royal family at all costs. And one expert says it’s because she “doesn’t want the drama.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle won’t come back to the UK because she wants to avoid ‘drama’

Things didn’t exactly end well between Meghan and the rest of the royal family, but for a while, Harry wasn’t on speaking terms with any of them, either. However, that has changed through the years, and Harry now has a decent relationship with his father, King Charles; Harry returned to the UK to visit his father in February after learning of his cancer diagnosis.

Now, Harry is making yet another return, reportedly without Meghan. The duchess has opted out of an upcoming UK trip, and royal experts claim it’s because she wants to avoid “drama.”

“Her conspicuous absence from all his recent trips has been noted,” one senior aide told Express. “This time she will be missing a key event in Harry’s Invictus diary as well as the opportunity to offer support to her father-in-law.”

The aide continued, “It strikes me as odd that she doesn’t have time to come to England where, however she feels about them, she does have family. But she does have time to join Harry in Africa. I think that speaks volumes.”

Harry likely won’t spend more than a day or two in the UK, and while Meghan might have her reasons for not attending, it’s hard to assume it’s anything other than distaste for Harry’s family given that she will join him in Africa immediately after.

It seems Meghan Markle does not want to build bridges with the royals

Now, we don’t know the whole story of what went on behind the scenes. Meghan didn’t feel accepted or protected within the royal family, and that can take a toll on a person, so she certainly has a right to remove that toxicity from her life if she feels that’s what she needs to do. However, it looks like Meghan will never create an opportunity to reconnect herself with the royal family.

Meghan has not visited the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022, and she previously returned that same year to celebrate the queen’s platinum jubilee as well. But ever since the queen died, Meghan has avoided the UK at all costs. And since she almost always accompanies Harry on Invictus Games trips, it seems she is sending a clear message that she doesn’t want anything to do with the royal family.