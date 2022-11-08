Meghan Markle Is Desperate to ‘Cling’ to Her Duchess Title Now After Conversations With Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Royal Expert Says

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved across the pond, Queen Elizabeth II decided that they could no longer use their HRH style but could retain their duke and duchess titles.

During the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan disregarded the importance of having the title for herself. Now though, a royal expert has said that the former Suits star is “very keen” to keep her title after speaking to Prince Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

What Meghan told Oprah Winfrey about her title during interview

To recap, during Meghan and Harry’s sitdown with Oprah the prince’s wife explained that having a duchess title didn’t matter to her at all.

“All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment I don’t personally have,” she said. “I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a duchess — I’ve always still just been Meghan, right?

“I’ve been clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff, and the most important title I’ll ever have is mom. I know that.”

Oprah Winfrey interviewing Meghan Markle for CBS Primetime Special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Expert says Meghan changed her mind after discussions with Beatrice and Eugenie

However, on his YouTube channel Neil Sean’s Daily Headline News, the royal expert claimed that Meghan had a “dramatic” change of heart about how much her title matters and is desperate to keep it after conversations with Beatrice and Eugenie.

“Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles,” Sean said per Express. “After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children too.”

He added that “Meghan realized how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles. That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles. It’s really down to the fact that after befriending Beatrice and Eugenie, [Meghan] saw how useful those titles are to them.”

Report Charles wants to strip Meghan and Harry’s titles and not give their children any

King Charles III, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle inside Buckingham Palace as they await the royal hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to arrive | Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images

There have been conflicting reports since Queen Elizabeth’s death about whether King Charles III will strip the Sussexes of their titles and whether or not he will bestow any upon their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Many reports claim that their titles may be in jeopardy because of Harry’s decision to go ahead with the publication of his memoir SPARE, which promises “raw revelations.” However, according to royal biographer Angela Levin, a decision to strip their titles does not rest with the new king. She said a vote on that would have to come from parliament.