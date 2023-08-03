Find out what a body language expert noticed about the shift in the Duchess of Sussex's confidence when she joined the royal family.

Marrying into and fitting in with another family isn’t always easy for people. Now imagine trying to fit in with Britain’s most famous family. That’s what Meghan Markle experienced in 2018 when she wed Prince Harry. While initially it looked as though the former Suits star transitioned into royal life seamlessly, she later admitted that was not the case. And what went on behind the palace walls led to her and her husband’s decision to leave their royal roles.

Now, a body language expert is explaining why he thinks Meghan’s “confidence level dipped” when she first moved to the U.K. and how she tried to “develop her own identity” before stepping down.

Meghan Markle attends ELLE’s Annual Women In Television Dinner before she married Prince Harry | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for ELLE

Expert says Meghan had to ‘develop her own identity’ within the royal family

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well and is sharing what he noticed about the change in the duchess’s confidence when she became part of the Firm.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stantion said: “Meghan Markle has always been a very confident woman. During her career as an actress, she had to be confident in order to get to where she got to. I think there were dips in that level of confidence when she first came to the U.K., but predominantly I believe that she has always remained confident.

Meghan Markle sitting in St. George’s Chapel during her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry | JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via Getty Images

The expert continued: “People have levels of confidence in different contexts. So Meghan was a confident woman in her own right as an actress but obviously, she had to develop her own identity in terms of being a wife and mother. Obviously, she would never have been attending royal events had she not been with Prince Harry, so I think she’s had to develop a whole new level of confidence.

“When it comes to her relationship with Harry, she has developed in confidence and isn’t afraid to attend engagements by herself. In the early stages of their relationship, you could see that her levels of confidence and self assurance weren’t as prominent. However, as time has gone on, Meghan has gained the confidence to attend events and campaign for causes on her own. It’s clear that the pair don’t have to be each other’s pockets, which demonstrates a much greater level of confidence, rapport, trust, and a deep connection within their relationship.”

Another American who married an aristocrat thinks this is why Meghan wanted out

Another woman, who like Meghan, is an American and married into a British aristocratic family offered her take on why Harry’s wife staying on as a working member of the royal family didn’t pan out.

Meghan Markle travels down The Mall in a horse drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Julie Montagu was born and raised in Sugar Grove, Illinois, and met her future husband Luke Montagu, Viscount Hinchingbrooke when she took a job in London. Viscount Hinchingbrooke is the son and heir to John Montagu, 11th Earl of Sandwich.

Julie opined that the duchess’s issues with her in-laws were because of Meghan’s inability to let go of her dreams of being a successful celebrity figure within the royal family.

“You can’t really be anything you want to be or do anything you want to do or say anything you want to say,” the viscountess explained via the Daily Mail. “Your duty is to [the monarch] and that’s very difficult for someone like Meghan. To switch off that American dream and accept ‘now you have to do what we say’ is difficult.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.