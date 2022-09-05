Meghan Markle Didn’t Give Royal Life a ‘Real Chance,’ Princess Diana’s Former Bodyguard Says

Meghan Markle‘s comments in a recent interview about leaving the royal family have come under fire by many critics. Princess Diana’s former bodyguard is weighing in with his thoughts, noting that Meghan could have given royal life more of a chance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard shares thoughts about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud

Ken Wharfe served as Princess Diana’s bodyguard for 5 years and also provided protection for Prince Harry and Prince William.

Wharfe, who wrote the book, Diana: Closely Guarded Secret, shared his unique perspective on the royals, having worked for the family. During an interview with GB News, host Mark Dolan asked Wharfe, “What would Diana have made of the tension between the two brothers? What would she have made of Harry’s departure to the United States?”

The former bodyguard had plenty to say on the matter. “I think what has been missing, from my observations over the last few years, is that they needed someone to broker this set up really,” he said.

“It doesn’t quite make sense that as two young kids they were sort of joined at the hip really,” he explained. What is more important of course is that their father, the Prince of Wales, he saw them, certainly when the queen said to him four or five years ago, once the Duke of Edinburgh was relieved of royal duties because of his state of health … The prince had the idea of his two young princes being part of this sort of pyramid, to sort of move to take the royal family into the future.”

The former bodyguard added, “Sadly, it looks as though he has lost one-third of that.”

Bodyguard doesn’t think Meghan gave royal life ‘a real chance’

Wharfe went on to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan. “Diana, I think, certainly would have understood where Harry was coming from in terms of wanting a change of life,” he said. “But would have understood clearly, ‘Look, hang on a minute, let’s just give this a bit of time.’ Because their departure was really sudden from the royal family.”

He added, “I don’t think Meghan gave it a real chance.”

Wharfe also touched on how the royal family had an issue with Meghan and Diana. “Clearly, like Diana, if there is a similarity, she was incredibly popular,” he explained. “The royal family generally have a problem with junior members coming into the family that are more popular than themselves.”

He added, “So I think that was an issue. I think Diana would have been a good go-between here to sort this out. Sadly, that never happened.”

Could Princess Diana have ‘prevented Megxit’?

When Dolan noted, “Diana might have prevented Megxit,” Wharfe answered, “It would have been different from what we now see it as.”

He continued, “I do think Diana having effectively been there herself would have seen the value of actually giving this some time.”

Wharfe added, “I think their exit was rather premature but who knows. Personally, I think we could see Harry and Meghan return in a new style, in a new format. Who knows? There’s a lot of conversation going on about this.”

