Meghan Markle Didn’t Like Being Told She Was ‘Lucky’ Prince Harry ‘Chose’ Her and Apparently Neither Did Kate Middleton With Prince William

Meghan Markle recalled being told she’s ‘lucky’ Prince Harry ‘chose’ her following their 2017 engagement during the Sept. 6 episode of Archetypes.

“I choose him too,” she said before adding Prince Harry told her he’s “the lucky one.”

Kate Middleton reportedly made a comment similar to Meghan Markle’s when she was told she was lucky to be with Prince William.

A twinning moment for Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. In the latest episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify podcast, the 41-year-old recalled being told how “lucky” she’d been Prince Harry “chose” her following their 2017 engagement. Her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly had a similar reaction to “lucky” comments about marrying Prince William.

Meghan Markle remembered being told she’s ‘lucky’ Prince Harry ‘chose’ her on ‘Archetypes’

The Duchess of Sussex recalled how people reacted to her engagement to the Duke of Sussex in the third installment of Archetypes.

“When I started dating my husband, we became engaged and everyone was just like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so lucky he chose you,'” she told guest Mindy Kaling via Spotify. “And, at a certain point, after you hear it a million times over, you’re like, ‘Well, I chose him too.'”

Meghan continued, sharing that Harry considered himself lucky. “But thankfully, I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going, ‘They’ve got it all wrong. I’m the lucky one ’cause you chose me,’” she said.

Meghan went on to call the “you’re so lucky” comments “gendered,” “archetyped,” and “stereotyped.”

“It just feeds into this idea that you’re waiting for someone to tell you that you’re good enough, as opposed to knowing that you’re good enough on your own,” she said.

Kate Middleton reportedly once said Prince William’s ‘lucky’ to be with her

Meghan’s reaction to the comments about her being “lucky” to marry Harry echoes what her sister-in-law reportedly said years earlier. Michael Cole, a former BBC royal correspondent, said in the documentary William and Kate: A True Love Story the now-Duchess of Cambridge supposedly had a similar response.

“Somebody said to her ‘Aren’t you very fortunate to be going out with Prince William,’” Cole said. Kate’s response? “She said ‘No, he is very lucky to be going out with me!’”

“And even though she came from several steps down the ladder, she never considered for a moment that she was a lesser person,” Cole explained.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton didn’t become friends right away

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Despite their seemingly similar mindsets about marrying into the British royal family, Kate and Meghan reportedly never became close. In the book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand described their relationship.

They wrote: “Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend. Meghan envisioned Kate would reach out and help her understand everything an outsider to the Firm needed to know. That didn’t happen. Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it.”

However, it’s important to note some royal experts have also pushed back against the claim made in Finding Freedom. Some say Kate offered help to her sister-in-law. Meanwhile, there have also been reports Kate had been hesitant to become friends with Meghan.

