Meghan Markle Makes Dig at Royal Family: Claims ‘Just by Existing, We Were Upsetting the Dynamic of the Hierarchy’

Meghan Markle takes aim at the royal family in a new interview with The Cut, claiming that she and Prince Harry “were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down from their duties.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Victoria Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex said she and Prince Harry ‘were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy’ before their exit

In a new interview with The Cut, Meghan provided a bit of insight about the decision to step down from their royal duties and made a dig at the royal family in the process.

Interviewer Allison P. Davis noted that the couple “thought it best to leave the U.K. … They were willing to go to basically any commonwealth, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, anywhere.”

Meghan shared a hint at what pushed them to make the move. “Anything to just … because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy,” she explained. “So we go, ‘Okay, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to.’” The interviewer noted that Meghan gestured “putting her hands up in mock defeat” as she spoke.

Meghan Markle shed light on their request of the royal family

During the interview, Meghan also shared how their request to step back from senior royal duties while being financially independent was shot down.

“Meghan asserts that what they were asking for wasn’t ‘reinventing the wheel’ and lists a handful of princes and princesses and dukes who have the very arrangement they wanted,” the interviewer shared.

Meghan further explained, “That, for whatever reason, is not something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing.”

When the interviewer remarked, “Why do you think that is?,” Meghan responded, “Why do you think that is?” and gave Davis a “side-eye that suggests I should understand without having to be told.”

The interviewer ultimately responded, “Well, I can’t put words in your mouth” and Meghan paused before saying, “I don’t know.”

Prince Harry and Meghan are ‘building community’ in Los Angeles

Making the move to LA was necessary but Meghan admitted they are still “building community” since she only has her mother Doria in proximity and Harry’s family is back in the UK.

“I ask if Harry feels isolated without any family nearby,” the interviewer shared.

Meghan responded, “Well, look, we’re both building community. I didn’t have friends up here.”

Their move during the pandemic made things more challenging but, the interviewer noted, “They are creating a new thing together.”

Meghan relayed a story about teaching their son Archie manners and recalled how she remembered something she learned when she was a child — “salt and pepper are always passed together … you never move one without the other.”

The Duchess of Sussex compared that to their life. “That’s me and Harry,” she said. “We’re like salt and pepper. We always move together.”

