Meghan Markle Explains Why She ‘Started to Sweat’ After Mariah Carey’s ‘Diva’ Comment on ‘Archetypes’ — ‘I Heard It as a Dig’

Another week, another Archetypes episode. Mariah Carey joined Meghan Markle for a discussion on the “archetype” of being labeled a diva in the second installment of the Spotify podcast. However, one moment during their discussion had the Duchess of Sussex “squirming” in her seat. What was it? When Carey remarked that Meghan has her “diva moments.” Admittedly, the 41-year-old “started to sweat” before explaining why Carey’s comment was actually a compliment.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Archetypes Season 1 Episode 2: “The Duality of Diva with Mariah Carey”]

Mariah Carey said on ‘Archetypes’ that Meghan Markle has ‘diva moments sometimes’ as it relates to her style

In the Aug. 30 episode of Archetypes titled, “The Duality of Diva with Mariah Carey,” Carey pushed back when Meghan said she doesn’t “connect to” being able to “play into” the diva label.

“You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan, don’t even act like …” the Grammy-winning singer said.

Meghan replied, asking for an example. “It’s the visual,” Carey said, referring to how Meghan dresses. “A lot of it’s the visual.”

Mariah Carey’s comment sent Meghan Markle’s mind ‘spinning’

Following the interview with Carey, Meghan reflected on it. “See, that’s the thing I associate it differently,” she said, referring to the word “diva.”

“It was all going swimmingly, I mean really well until that moment happened when, I don’t know about you, but it stopped me in my tracks — when she called me a diva,” Meghan told listeners.

“You couldn’t see me obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt like ‘wait, what, no, what? How could you that’s not true! Why would you say that?’” she continued.

“My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that,” she continued. “I just kept thinking in that moment, was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?”

Meghan Markle ‘heard’ the ‘diva’ comment as a ‘dig’ while Mariah Carey meant it as a ‘compliment’

Meghan Markle | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex continued, sharing how the word can have different meanings to different people, as evidenced by Carey’s “diva” comment.

“She must have heard my nervous laughter, and you all would have heard it too as she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear that when she said diva she was talking about the way that I dress. The posture. The clothing. The quote unquote fabulousness, as she sees it,” Meghan said.

“She meant diva as a compliment but I heard it as a dig. I heard it as the word diva as I think of it,” she continued. “But in that moment as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, aspirational.”

“How one word can mean something very different for each of us, it’s mind-blowing to me,” she concluded.

Archetypes episodes 1 and 2 are streaming on Spotify. Meanwhile, Meghan announced her next guest in episode 3 will be Mindy Kaling.

