Meghan Markle Felt ‘Validated’ During Walkabout With Kate Middleton and Prince William, Says Commentator

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral services might have filled them with uncertainty about how the public and the some royal family members would receive them. However, one commentator believes there were moments that showed the couple is still welcome in the UK. Here’s what he said about Meghan appearing to show feelings of validation.

Meghan and Harry greeted mourners during the walkabout with Kate Middleton and Prince William. Although there were some people in the crowd who were not welcoming, commentator Neil Sean says it appears Meghan felt validated after the walkabout. In his opinion, she was able to see there are people who remain on her side.

“Meghan felt totally validated by going for that walkabout, because as she’s told someone allegedly, she felt that people would like to see her,” says Sean. “There were people there willing to shake her hands, give her flowers, and meet with her, talk with her.”

Sean says Meghan seemed to forget royal protocol during her visit. He mentions the incident with the flowers, where he says she appeared to “forget” the flowers were for Queen Elizabeth II.

“And then also you saw the video where Meghan really didn’t understand once again royal protocol, obviously to take things and pass them to an aide is the real reason,” says Sean. “To make sure [the flowers are looked after], and more importantly given to the correct people. Meghan clearly wanted to do that herself. Once again that created a bit of a furor.”

Sharon Osbourne, former host of The Talk, once said she thinks Meghan and Harry are “lost.” She said this in response to Piers Morgan asking what she thought about their comments on Nelson Mandela.

“I think they’re lost, and I think they’re trying to find their place in the world,” Osbourne tells Morgan. “I think they’re totally lost. You know, one minute they’re making a cartoon, then they’re doing a documentary on them, now they’re saving the world. They just haven’t found their path in life yet. I really believe that. They’re lost; they’re floundering.”

Osbourne believes Meghan and Harry have not handled their roles as royals well. She tells Morgan it was a bad idea for them to do a tell-all and share what goes on behind-the-scenes within the royal family.

“I haven’t from day one been into the fact of talking about private things that went on in the royal family when they were a part of it,” says Osbourne during her interview with Morgan.

“And the thing is, it’s just their point of view,” Osbourne continues. “We haven’t had the other point of view. And it’s just like, don’t bring it to the public. Nobody wants to know about it. Every family has problems. Keep it to yourself. And I just think from day one they’ve handled it very badly.”

Now that we’ve heard Meghan and Harry speak about their experiences with the royal family, it would be nice to turn the page and hear more about what they’re planning for their lives moving forward. It’s safe to say most are ready to move on to the next chapter.

