Find out what a body language expert saw from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their recent outing that shows a "power shift" in their relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been stepping out for a quite a few appearances recently as they work to rebuild their Sussex brand after it took a hit during the last few months. Some of those appearances, at least for the prince, were descibed as “awkward” and “uncomfortable” as it looked like he didn’t want to be there.

But at their most recent surprise outing a body language expert observed a shift in Harry’s entire demeanor as he looked to be enjoying himself. And that’s not the only change. The expert also noticed “the balance of power shifted” in the Sussexes’ relationship as Meghan seemed to recognize Harry’s “powerful position.”

Prince Harry’s body language showed he wasn’t ‘miserable’ and ‘enjoyed’ the night

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Now, Stanton has analyzed the duke and duchess’s appearance at the Vancouver Canucks game where Harry dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Stanton said: “Prince Harry looks incredibly confident and competitive. He obviously loves sport and likes to be in the thick of it. As he is looking on I see elation from him when they score, he waves his arms, has a big smile on his face and we see genuine emotions from both of them.

“These are genuine reactions from both of them. Meghan can sometimes play up to the camera in these scenarios but here she looks to be genuinely enjoying herself. It’s especially genuine from Harry. He celebrates the team, jumping up and down, dancing and smiling whereas sometimes he can look quite miserable.”

Expert notices a shift as Meghan recognizes Harry’s ‘powerful’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the swimming medal ceremony during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

According to Stanton, this Sussexes’ attendance at the NHL game also showed what he sees as a “shift of power” in their relationship.

He explained: “In the past, Harry would be a more introverted version of himself when he was alongside Meghan and more extroverted when he was by himself but now he seems to have found himself. He has come into his own and is his own man. I think he has found his inner strength, previously he hasn’t shown this despite his position and it looks to have shifted in a way. I think Meghan recognizes that Harry is a powerful person as a royal and I think she might feel slightly less dominant at that moment.”

The expert added: “They both seem confident. Harry doesn’t look nervous at all which is quite unusual, as it is usually when he is on his own that he comes across this way but he appears very confident and relaxed. It seems as though something in the dynamics or the power balance of the relationship has shifted.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.