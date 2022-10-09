Meghan Markle Finishing Prince Harry’s Sentences Hints at What Goes on ‘Behind the Scenes’ in Marriage — Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle is what a body language expert calls a “very eloquent ‘driver’” when she finishes Prince Harry’s sentences.

It suggests Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “excellent communicators” in their marriage.

Prince Harry doesn’t demonstrate any body language clues that might suggest it bothers him.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s marriage sentences is apparently a hint at what goes on in their marriage. Considered by a body language expert to be “quite unusual” in a couple that hasn’t been married very long, it bodes well for what happens “behind the scenes.”

Meghan Markle is the ‘very eloquent ‘driver’’ while Prince Harry’s ‘still learning on the job’

It happened in their November 2017 engagement interview, a 2019 documentary, and many other times since. The Duchess of Sussex finished the Duke of Sussex’s sentences and vice versa.

According to body language expert Judi James, Meghan often appears to get the “answer first” before Harry.

“It’s clear from the dynamic between Harry and Meghan as a campaigning power couple on the world stage that Meghan is the very eloquent ‘driver,’” she told MailOnline.

Meghan, she explained, “seems to get the thought or the answer first while Harry is almost still learning on the job.”

The former actor already had years of on-camera training and interview experience by the time of her and Harry’s May 2018 royal wedding. After all, she’d spent seven years starring in the legal drama, Suits.

Meanwhile, Harry’s spent much of his life “immersed in royal protocol and caution,” James pointed out. As a result, “Meghan — quite rightly — just wants to get on with the job and get things moving.”

Finishing each other’s sentences suggests Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘excellent communicators’ in their marriage

Finishing Harry’s sentences isn’t necessarily a bad thing. On the contrary, James says it’s a sign the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “excellent communicators” in their marriage.

“It’s quite unusual in a couple that haven’t been married for many years and shows they will be excellent communicators with one another behind the scenes,” she said.

Harry and Meghan are so much on the same page that, according to James, they even “think as one.”

Prince Harry doesn’t show a ‘single body language sign’ he’s bothered by it

Harry’s body language doesn’t give any clues he’s at all bothered by Meghan jumping in to finish his sentences.

“There is no single body language sign from Harry that this doesn’t work for him or that they don’t read one another’s thoughts,” James said while examining footage from the couple’s Africa tour.

“Their like-minded, empathetic approach to their goals is also obvious, but Harry’s life as a royal means he’s newer to all the high-energy passion and determination (plus open, honest emotion) that Meghan can bring to the job,” she continued.

“It’s probably just that Meghan has the experience to be rather more eloquent and direct,” she concluded.

