Meghan Markle ‘Got a Big Laugh’ for 1 Line in Her Wedding Reception Speech

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared new details from their royal wedding in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. Between never-before-seen photos and commentary, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her wedding reception speech had people laughing. Ahead, what line Meghan said got a “big laugh” from guests. Plus, what she thought walking down the aisle.

Meghan Markle ‘got a big laugh’ at her and Prince Harry’s wedding reception with 4 words

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images

While Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding included a televised ceremony, there were also private moments too. After saying “I do” at Windsor Castle, the pair had an afternoon reception followed by a more exclusive evening reception.

At the evening party, held at Frogmore House, Harry and Meghan celebrated with 200 of their closest friends and family. They had a “fun” first dance as husband and wife to “Land of 1,000 Dances.”

As Meghan recalled in the Netflix docuseries, she even said a few words. “I gave a speech the night of our wedding, which is atypical for a bride in the UK, I think,” she said, to which Harry replied, “Very.”

Meghan pulled out her phone and proceeded to read an excerpt of her speech — which she wrote in calligraphy — aloud. The former Suits star shared the first sentence of her speech had guests laughing.

“Onto the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight — first of all, it’s been a while,” Meghan read, saying, “That got a big laugh,” (via LA Times).

Meghan shared her and Harry’s ‘modern fairy tale’ at their royal wedding reception

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

From there, Meghan, now 41, read a “story” she wrote about how she and Harry met. “Once upon a time, there was a girl from L.A.; some people called her an actress. And there was a guy from London; some people called him a prince,” she began the “modern fairy tale.”

She continued, recapping how they met on July 3, 2016. Harry and Meghan had their first date in London and, as Meghan told guests, “they giggle endlessly.” After their second date, a day later with Fourth of July cupcakes courtesy of Harry, “they know they don’t want to be independent of each other.”

Despite “whatever momentary worries that creep in, they look at each other and think, ‘Whatever, world. We’re in,’” Meghan continued, recalling how they gardened, loved, and wracked up flyer miles. “And when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter. ‘Nothing can break us,’ they’d say, ‘for this love, she was a fighter.’”

“I appreciate, respect, and honor you, my treasure, for the family we will create and our love story that will last forever,” Meghan closed her speech. “So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins and the everlasting knowing that above all, love wins.”

Meghan Markle ‘went into a really calm space’ on the day of her and Prince Harry’s royal wedding

Thinking back to how she felt the day of her and Harry’s wedding, Meghan remembered feeling surprisingly calm.

“On the day of our wedding, it’s like I went into a really calm space,” she said in Harry & Meghan. “I don’t know how I was so calm. I look back and, ‘How was I so calm?’”

“And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant and to play the song, Going to the Chapel. And that’s what I did — it was great,” she continued. When it came to walking down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel with her father-in-law, King Charles III, Meghan said she remembered “thinking: ‘Just take a deep breath and keep going.’”

“The whole thing was surreal, but it was at that moment I could also see H,” Meghan said. Meanwhile, Harry shared that although “the world was watching,” it was “just the two of us” at the altar.