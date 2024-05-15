Meghan Markle might not be a part of the royal family, but her actions and gestures suggest she’s doing just fine without them -- and sending a message to royal fans.

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, recently spent a few days in Nigeria immediately following Harry’s brief appearance in the United Kingdom. The trip was the first time Harry and Meghan have been to Nigeria together, and it was a chance for them to discuss mental health for both the military and younger generations.

Meghan, who skipped out on attending Harry’s UK Invictus Games ceremony, immediately met up with him in the African nation following the trip. And her gestures sent a clear message to royal fans: She’s doing just fine.

Meghan Markle’s gestures on Nigeria trip suggest she’s happy and doing well

Harry and Meghan have not attended royal tours since they were working members of the family, so while this certainly was not a royal tour, it had all the makings of one. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited different places over their three days, including schools and even a charity polo game. And during the trip, they learned and spoke about mental health among young Nigerians. Body language expert Adrianne Carter analyzed Harry and Meghan’s looks, gestures, and movements throughout their trip to determine where they both stand.

“Harry looks like the more dominant figure out of the two of them … It looks like he’s taking the lead on this engagement,” Carter told OK! Magazine UK. “Meghan’s megawatt smile is in full action in these pictures. It is a genuine smile of enjoyment, but she is an actress, so she mostly ensures that she shows she’s enjoying being in the public eye.”

Meghan’s smile proves she is truly enjoying the work she does, and while she might not have a relationship with Harry’s family, she seems content with the life she has built herself and does not need anything other than her husband and two kids (and her mother, Doria Ragland).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely won’t return to the UK as a couple

While nothing is ever set in stone, Meghan’s decision to fly to Africa but not make the trip to the UK one day earlier suggests she purposefully skipped out. It seems that Harry and Meghan are farther than ever from fixing things with the royal family, and perhaps there is no benefit for Meghan to do that now. For Harry, there is certainly some good that can come from having a connection to his family, but on both sides, it appears there is massive disinterest in changing how things are right now.

For now, Harry and Meghan continue to do philanthropic work on behalf of Harry’s Invictus Games and the couple’s Archewell Foundation, and Meghan’s body language seems to suggest she is just fine without a proper royal title.