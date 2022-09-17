Why Meghan Markle Was Once Hilariously Confused For Megan Fox

Meghan Markle is one of the most famous women on the planet, but there was a time when she was mistaken for another celebrity with the same first name: Megan Fox. Here’s why the Duchess of Sussex was once confused with the Transformers star.

Meghan Markle and Megan Fox have a lot in common

Although they are both distinctly recognizable, it’s easy to see why someone might mistake Meghan Markle for Megan Fox. The two stars have a great deal in common.

They are both dark-haired beauties in the entertainment industry, with only five years separating them (Markle is 41 and Fox is 36). And they are both famous actors – Markle appeared in several TV shows and movies, including her starring role as Rachel Zane in Suits. Fox has worked in film for decades, starring in movies like Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Jennifer’s Body.

Markle and Fox are both lightning rods for controversy and media criticism, and are in high-profile relationships. Fox is known for her twin flame connection (and endless PDA) with musician Machine Gun Kelly, while Markle is married to Prince Harry, making her the Duchess of Sussex.

And, of course, the two stars happen to have the same first name (albeit with different spellings).

Meghan Markle was once mistaken for Megan Fox

Because they are both famous and share the same first name, Meghan Markle was once mistaken for Megan Fox.

Markle was seeking to adopt a dog from the Beagle Freedom Project and contacted Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney who runs the organization out of her former home in Valley Village, California.

“The duchess called me personally,” Keith shared with the Los Angeles Times. But at first, Keith said she didn’t recognize who Markle was, as the Duchess of Sussex was only identified as a “VIP Donor.”

“She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan,’” Keith recalled. “We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought, ‘Is this Megan Fox?’”

But it was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, along with two security guards, who visited the rescue facility after hours to adopt their new family member.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a Beagle rescued from a breeding facility

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ended up adopting Mamma Mia, one of 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia with horrific conditions.

During their phone call, Shannon Keith told Markle that the Beagle Freedom Project was about to receive a mother and her litter of puppies. The Duchess of Sussex immediately said she was interested in adopting the mother. The 7-year-old dog had been used for breeding her entire life. Many animals rescued from the breeding facility were also subjected to research testing and other abuse.

Keith said it was love at first sight between Mamma Mia and the royal couple. “The second they walked in, it’s like Mamma Mia knew,” the animal rights attorney told The New York Times. “She ran over to them.”

She added, “Her tail was wagging a million miles a minute,” and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “just so loving towards her.”

