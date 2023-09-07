A photo of Meghan Markle with Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington at Beyoncé's Sept. 4 concert has an expert seeing hints of the royal's actor past.

Meghan Markle spent Labor Day weekend (sort of) with Beyoncé, seeing the Grammy winner perform twice. Along the way, the Duchess of Sussex posed for a photo alongside actor Kerry Washington and singer Kelly Rowland. Analyzing her body language in the photo, an expert noticed Meghan’s return to her celebrity past.

Meghan posed with Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington for a photo at a Sept. 4 Beyoncé concert

After seeing Beyoncé on Sept. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, alongside her husband the Duke of Sussex, mother Doria Ragland, and friend Abigail Spencer, Meghan returned for night three of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. On Sept. 4, 2023, Beyoncé’s birthday, she once again headed to SoFi Stadium.

This time, Meghan wasn’t seen taking in the show with loved ones but rather fellow celebs. The Duchess of Sussex posed for a photo with Scandal star Washington and Destiny’s Child alum Rowland.

Meghan adopted a ‘Hollywood celebrity’ pose in the photo with Kelly and Kerry

Examining the photo of Meghan alongside Washington and Rowland, body language expert Judi James told Express the former actor returned to her acting days with her pose.



“Meghan’s body language seems to have dramatically gone back to her Suits mode here as she poses like a Hollywood celebrity rather than a royal,” James said, referring to the seven years Meghan spent playing Rachel Zane.

The 42-year-old, clad in a silver skirt and black top, also appeared to “out-pose[s] genuine A-list performers like Kelly and Kerry here, with her signal seeming to suggest she’s back in the start-studded environment she adores.”

James continued, saying Meghan’s experience as an actor helps her seamlessly navigate royal and celebrity. “This is her right to act like a true celebrity, and she does so with body language that hints this could be a new re-branding in action,” the expert said. “Kelly adopts a beautiful smile that remains status in more of her celebrity photos. Her smile is so pitch-perfect and sustained that it actually looks like a royal technique.”

Meanwhile, Meghan, James noted, posed with a “cute and flirty shoulder lift and subtle forward head tilt.” As for her eyes, Meghan appeared “excited, but it also speaks to the camera and, therefore, to the viewer. Her cheeks are rounded, and her mouth smile is symmetric, suggesting genuine please.”

Events like the Beyoncé concert offer Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a chance to showcase their ‘Hollywood star side’

Apart from body language, simply being seen enjoying themselves is a powerful tool for Harry and Meghan, according to Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert.

“When they’re doing things they actually enjoy and aren’t being forced to do,” Ede began (via Newsweek). “So Meghan going again with her girlfriends, looking fabulous, letting her hair down, actually enjoying herself. [And] Harry obviously going to watch the football, enjoying himself, really loving the match, you suddenly see them as the celebrities you want to see who are genuine and authentic.”

While Meghan saw Beyoncé twice, Harry spent Sept. 3 watching Inter Miami CF play Los Angels FC.

“It makes them less contrived,” Ede continued. “And you kind of feel she’s a Hollywood starlet, she’s got Hollywood friends, enjoy your life. And the same with him: Go and watch the football, cheer with the lads, and enjoy yourself rather than almost shoehorn yourself into situations that you think, or your PR thinks, are right. However, they might not necessarily be right so they look contrived.”

With the writers’ strike in Hollywood, Ede noted events not related to film or TV, i.e., concerts and professional sports, provide “lots of opportunity” for Harry and Meghan to be seen playing up their “Hollywood star side.”

“There’s a party or an event in Los Angeles every night or multiple ones,” he said. “Rather than play the royal highness or the royal side, play the Hollywood star side, and actually, people become much more engaged with you and want to make you more relatable and more inspirational.”

