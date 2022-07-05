Meghan Markle Hinted at a ‘Trip’ to Washington, D.C. After the Overturning of Roe v. Wade

TL;DR:

Meghan Markle said she — and Prince Harry — had a “guttural” reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Following the ruling, Meghan Markle participated in a Q&A with Gloria Steinem where she suggested they might have to go to Washington, D.C., “soon.”

A royal commentator says Meghan Markle hinting at the trip suggests she has “political ambitions.”

Meghan Markle goes to Washington? After traveling to the U.K. for Platinum Jubilee weekend more travel plans might be in the books for the Duchess of Sussex. She hinted at a trip to Washington, D.C., with Gloria Steinem after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Meghan Markle said she and Prince Harry had ‘guttural’ reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about how she and Prince Harry reacted to the Supreme Court overturning the legalization of abortion across the U.S. in a conversation with Gloria Steinem for Vogue.

“His reaction last week was guttural, like mine,” she said.



Moderated by journalist Jessica Yellin, Meghan referred to Harry as a feminist, saying they’d talked “a lot” about men needing to use their voices. “They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us,” she said.

Meghan also mentioned being pregnant with her two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, as well as having a miscarriage.

Meghan Markle said she and Gloria Steinem might have to go to Washington, D.C. ‘soon’

Asked if she wanted to “tackle” getting the Equal Rights Amendment passed, something Meghan described as making “it clear that women can be treated equally,” the 40-year-old said, “without question.”

“Being home, seeing what’s happening in our country and feeling energized and motivated, if this is the type of legislation that we need pushed through, then this is a moment that I am absolutely going to show up for,” she said. “Not just because it’s what we need as women, but it’s what we need as people.”

Steinem responded, saying they should put “pressure” on the White House and Congress. “Well, Gloria, maybe it seems as though you and I will be taking a trip to D.C. together soon,” Meghan replied.

Meghan Markle | Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool /Getty Images

Since moving to California in 2020 Meghan’s been more forthcoming with her strong political opinions. As a result, there’s been speculation about her someday entering politics.

The Daily Mirror’s royal editor, Russel Myers, told ITV’s Lorraine Kelly that Meghan hinting at a trip to Washington, D.C., suggests she has “political ambitions.”

“Meghan has said we might be in Washington very soon, so does she have political ambitions? I do think she does,” he told ITV’s Lorraine Kelly, according to Newsweek. “She’s certainly rubbing shoulders with the right people and making the right noises,” he said. “Sometimes it might not seem so ludicrous that she might stand for office.”

RELATED: How Meghan Markle Became Friends With Gloria Steinem: ‘I Owe This Friendship to You’