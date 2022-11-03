Meghan Markle Says Her Home Life ‘Will Only Get More Chaotic’ as Her Kids Get Older

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have stepped down from their royal duties, but the famous couple still has plenty on their daily to-do lists. However, parenting remains one of the duo’s top priorities. The pair have two kids together, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. And like many parents with young children, the couple is finding that their home life can get a little hectic at times.

Where are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raising their kids?

Thus far, Meghan and Prince Harry have chosen southern California as the backdrop for raising their kids. The pair relocated to the Golden State less than a year after their son, Archie, was born. Their youngest, Lilibet, was actually born in California. Recently, the Archewell Foundation cofounders put down roots in Montecito, purchasing a multimillion-dollar mansion that affords them freedom, calm, and joy.

Meghan opens up about parenting her toddlers, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

But while their home might provide the couple with a feeling of serenity, their two toddlers certainly keep them on their toes. Recently, Meghan opened up about life in the Sussex household for an episode of her podcast, Archetypes. The mom of two got candid about her life with young kids. “Lili just started walking,” Meghan said of Lilibet. “She’s a year and a couple of months old, and Archie’s just over three years old. Oh I’m in the thick of it. Toddling.”

Continuing on, Meghan shared that mornings are a particularly harried time for her and Prince Harry. There’s a lot of multi-tasking being done to make sure both kids are being taken care of. “The morning rush—I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older,” Meghan explained. “For me, it’s both monitors on for the kids to hear them. I’m always up with Lili, to get her downstairs. Then a half hour later, Archie’s up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up, while I have her getting her a little nibble. My husband’s helping me get him downstairs. I make breakfast for all three of them. It’s very important to me. I love doing it.”

The royal couple can provide their children with more normalcy and privacy in California

Another thing on Meghan’s list of daily tasks seems to be picking Archie up from preschool most days. And while it may seem like a run-of-the-mill parental duty, Meghan seems to appreciate the normalcy of it all. While speaking to The Cut, the Suits alum explained that if she and Prince Harry were still in England, she wouldn’t be able to pick her kids up from school without it being a royal photocall. Choosing to raise their kids in California affords Archie and Lilibet privacy that they’d likely never get in England.

Will Meghan and Prince Harry have any more kids?

It seems that Meghan and Prince Harry have their hands full with their young children. And the couple has no plans to expand their family with the addition of more kids. In fact, CNN reported that Prince Harry planned on having a maximum of two children. Certainly, Lilibet and Archie seem to be keeping the royal couple plenty busy as is.