Meghan Markle Reportedly Infuriated Royal Family After Breaking Rules for Magazine Cover Story, Says Royal Biographer

Meghan Markle’s 2017 cover story for Vanity Fair Magazine reportedly infuriated the royal family. Markle broke a carefully orchestrated rule during her interview, said a royal biographer. She discussed her relationship with Prince Harry after being told not to speak of the royal.

Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle’s interview was to be about her philanthropy and activism, not her relationship with Prince Harry

Markle, an actor on the cable television series Suits, sat down with Vanity Fair to speak about her philanthropic works and activism.

However, the article focused squarely on her relationship with the Prince.

Additionally, the story was titled “Meghan Markle, Wild About Harry.”

It detailed Markle’s then-yearlong relationship with the prince, as well as her acting and philanthropic work,

However, Markle was not to speak about her relationship with Prince Harry, said biographer Tom Bower in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

The royal family reportedly felt ‘fury’ over Meghan Markle’s interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Sun published an excerpt from the book.

In the book, the royal biographer called the Vanity Fair story a “puff piece.”

“Aware that Diana and Sarah Ferguson had destroyed themselves in interviews, Harry ordered Meghan to maintain tight-lipped silence about sensitive subjects, including Donald Trump, race, their relationship, and especially himself.”

Afterward, “The interview triggered sensational reactions: Meghan had used her relationship to promote herself. The Hollywoodisation of the royal family had sealed Meghan’s fate as Harry’s fiancée.” Bower said.

Reportedly, Markle’s press rep called Vanity Fair to complain about the cover.

Also, “Within hours, Meghan called [her PR representatives] Ken Sunshine and Thomas Morgan.

“Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace’s fury at ‘Wild about Harry.’ [Hollywood PR agency] Sunshine Sachs said Meghan should have ensured that her comments about Harry were removed. Why wasn’t the focus on her philanthropy and activism?”

The biographer claimed that Meghan Markle got the cover via her association with Prince Harry

Also in Tom Bower’s book ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors’, the author writes Meghan Markle was ‘hysterical’ after Palace’s furious reaction to her Vanity Fair interview.https://t.co/uQsfElNyD0 — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) July 15, 2022

Biographer Tom Bower claimed Vanity Fair‘s editors felt “bemused” by the fury the cover had caused.

Markle’s rep was told the actor “didn’t get the cover in her own name, but because of who she was likely to marry.”

This quote comes from Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the war between the Windsors.

Bower also claims that Markle called the journalist who conducted the interview.

She subsequently told him that while she “thought this could have been an actual friendship,” she reportedly declared, “I don’t now think that can happen.”

The couple flew to New York City on July 18.

They visited the United Nations building and joined the UN General Assembly to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day.

Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the war between the Windsors is available beginning July 21.

