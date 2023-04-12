Meghan Markle Is Playing It Safe by Not Attending King Charles’ Coronation With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally submitted a response as to whether they will attend King Charles III’s coronation. In a statement, Buckingham Palace announced that it is “pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Many royal watchers believe that Meghan made a good decision deciding not to attend. Here are some of the reasons the duchess may have wanted to play it safe and not go to the royal event.

Meghan Markle gives a speech on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan’s fashion would be critiqued endlessly

If the former Suits actor attended the coronation she would have been photographed countless times and within hours, several fashion experts would be breaking down what she wore to the event.

Royal commentator for the New Zealand Herald Daniela Elser already predicted that saying: “The minute we see one of Meghan’s Gianvito Rossi-clad feet stepping into the millennium-old Abbey, which has been the scene of coronations since 1066, TV cameras and the global press horde will be trained on her.”

No matter what she chose to wear to the ceremony, she could receive praise for her fashion sense but also her attire wouldn’t be safe from criticism.

Meghan Markle attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The duchess likely would have been booed

Meghan was in the U.K. with her husband during the late Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee back in June and she didn’t get the warmest reception from the British public.

Following a service of thanksgiving for the queen, Meghan smiled brightly as she and Harry exited St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. But when they began to walk down the steps, her face fell as she heard the reception from the crowd.

Many gathered outside the church booed the Sussexes as they made their way to a waiting car and that was before the pair’s Netflix docuseries and Harry’s tell-all book were released. So it’s safe to assume that Meghan would have to listen to jeers again if she attended.

Meghan’s interactions or lack of with Kate would be dissected

Finally, all eyes would be on Meghan to see how she interacted with Harry’s family members especially the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton).

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that Kate made her cry just before her wedding to Prince Harry. She took aim at the princess again in the Sussexes’ docuseries claiming that Kate is not a hugger.

The duchess also discussed how she didn’t wear a lot of color when she was a working royal and understood family members couldn’t wear the same colors as more senior royals. That claim is one the Firm has debunked on a number of recent occasions.

Meghan’s choice not to go saves her from having any look or gesture toward the Princess of Wales misinterpreted.