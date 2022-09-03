Meghan Markle’s Journal From Her Royal Life ‘Must Trigger Warning Signals to the Royal Family,’ Author Says

Will Meghan Markle eventually publish her personal journal? In Meghan’s interview with The Cut, she made a brief mention of discovering a journal at Frogmore Cottage and one royal author wonders if this will “trigger warning signals to the royal family” as Meghan could use it for “settling scores.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Simon Dawson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex returned to Frogmore Cottage to pack up belongings

In an August 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan shared the experience of returning to Frogmore Cottage earlier this year when she and Prince Harry were in the UK for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Meghan found their previous home “mostly untouched” since they left in 2020.

Interviewer Allison P. Davis wrote, “There’s nothing that affirms a ‘right place’ contentedness more than a trip back to the place you felt you had to leave. In June, the couple attended some of the events for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in London. It was their first time appearing at a public event alongside the rest of the royal family since they’d left.”

She continued, “While there, Meghan had quietly seen to more personal matters, slipping back into their former residence, Frogmore Cottage, to pack up their belongings.”

Meghan Markle discovered a personal journal, socks, and more

The Duchess of Sussex recalled that it was a “surreal” moment. “You go back and you open drawers and you’re like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there? And here’s all my socks from this time?,’” Meghan said.

There were items from her previous Toronto apartment, including a sofa and posters, which the interviewer called “a past message from a single self she hadn’t fully wanted to leave behind.”

Meghan remarked, “It was bittersweet, you know? Knowing none of it had to be this way.”

Author believes Meghan’s journal ‘must trigger warning signals to the royal family’

The existence of the journal Meghan wrote while she was a working royal has many wondering if she will publish the diary in the future as part of a tell-all book.

Royal expert Margaret Holder, author of Diana: The Caring Princess, weighed in with her concerns, telling Daily Mail, “She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old, which could cause embarrassment and heartache for the queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan.”

Holder continued, “The revelation that Meghan rediscovered what she was writing in her journal at Frogmore Cottage must trigger warning signals to the royal family.”

According to the author, Meghan could use the journal for “settling scores.”

She noted, “For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her, and hitting back at a system she didn’t understand and was unwilling to learn.”

