Meghan Markle Just Proved She and Prince Harry Are More in Love Than Ever With These 4 Quotes From Her New Interview

Meghan Markle’s certainly delivered memorable quotes through the years. She’s shared her thoughts on life and love. And, of course, she famously told Oprah she’d been silenced as a royal. However, in her latest interview, an Aug. 29 cover story with New York Magazine’s The Cut, she — and Prince Harry — offered up some quotes about each other proving they’re just as in love as ever.

1. Meghan Markle The Cut quotes: She shared a sweet remark Prince Harry made about palm trees at their California home

Leave it to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make palm trees romantic. Meghan shared what Harry told her about two palm trees when they toured the grounds of their home in Montecito, California.

“One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” Meghan told the publication. “See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’”

Wait, it gets cuter. What’s more is their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, is in on it. “Now every day when Archie goes by us [the palm trees], he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa,’” Meghan said.

2. Meghan Markle The Cut quotes: She compared her and Prince Harry to salt and pepper

Hope everyone is enjoying ?Meg Day?



For the Cut’s 2022 Fall Fashion Issue, our two cover stars — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Megan Thee Stallion — have both faced enormous hurdles and are both standing tall https://t.co/7yaRxZ8nVt pic.twitter.com/T3SRGTlpNU — The Cut (@TheCut) August 29, 2022

Another one of Meghan’s Cut quotes that might initially sound odd is when she compared her and Harry to salt and pepper. It’s not exactly a love poem but the way the 41-year-old explained it, it seems she and Hary are more in love than ever.

Meghan started by saying they’re teaching Archie his manners. “We always tell him: ‘Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,’” she said.

As Meghan said, it reminded her of what a friend’s mom told her about salt and pepper always being passed together.

“She said, ‘You never move one without the other.’ That’s me and Harry,” Megan said. “We’re like salt and pepper. We always move together.”

3. Prince Harry said it ‘feels natural and normal’ to ‘work and live together’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Meghan’s Cut interview isn’t without a few quotes from Harry. While offering a peek inside their shared home office, the 37-year-old remarked on how easy it is to work together.

“Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together,” Harry said. “It’s actually really weird because it’d seem like a lot of pressure. But it just feels natural and normal.”

Archewell is the company Harry and Meghan run together. Launched in October 2020, it’s comprised of an Archewell Foundation nonprofit in addition to Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.

4. Meghan Markle can be a model and a mother, according to Prince Harry

In a particularly light moment during Meghan’s cover interview, Harry delivered a quote about a potential career path for his wife of four years. When Meghan returned home from a photo shoot for the article, “She said, ‘I’m not a model,’” Harry recalled.

He continued, saying he encouraged her to “be both” a mother and a model. “I was like, ‘No, you are, of course you can be a model,’” Harry said. “And she’s like, ‘I’m a mom!’ And it’s like, ‘You can be both.”

Not only did Meghan — and Harry — share some sweet quotes during the interview but they also used their nicknames for each other, such as “my love,” “M,” and “H.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Makes Dig at Royal Family: Claims ‘Just by Existing, We Were Upsetting the Dynamic of the Hierarchy’