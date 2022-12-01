Meghan Markle Just Shared the ‘Ironic’ Part of Recording ‘Archetypes’

TL;DR:

Meghan Markle reflected on Archetypes in the final, Nov. 29, episode.

“I had never considered that in using my voice, that I would feel seen. But I do,” she said.

A podcast expert expects “at least” a second season of Archetypes.

Meghan Markle | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s looking back on Archetypes after 12 episodes. In the finale, she shared what she found “ironic” about recording her Spotify podcast. Ahead, what the Duchess of Sussex learned along the way. Plus, an expert’s thoughts on the possibility of Archetypes Season 2.

‘Archetypes’ made Meghan Markle ‘feel seen’

After welcoming men — Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen, and Judd Apatow — to the podcast In the Nov. 29 episode of Archetypes, Meghan reflected on everything she’s learned.

“I don’t know what I’d been expecting, but what’s come out of it for me has been illuminating. And also ironic,” she said (via Spotify).

“Because while this format is only audio and each week I use my voice, you can hear my thoughts without any visual, I feel seen,” she explained. “I had never considered that in using my voice, that I would feel seen. But I do.”

Meghan continued, saying she’s not the only one who feels “seen” thanks to Archetypes.

“So much of the feedback throughout the season from women is that they feel seen as well,” she said. “As we heard today, … men see our experience differently now, too. They see us. They see us more clearly.”

Meghan Markle ‘learned so much’ about herself during the podcast

Interviewing celebrities and experts about labels that hold women back taught Meghan about herself, she told listeners.

“I found that in listening, really listening, I learned so much – about them, of course, but also about myself,” she said. “Finding common ground and discovering that people that come from different worlds and have different life experiences still share so many of the same feelings. I learned how much more similar we are than different.”

From relating to the Oct. 4 “‘dragon lady’ episode” to talking with Paris Hilton about the “label ‘bimbo,’” Meghan recapped how she constantly learned.

“I learned so much,” she said. “And I loved it.”

‘Archetypes’ Season 2: An expert thinks Spotify will renew the podcast

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast isn’t officially confirmed for a second season. Although an expert believes it’s likely.

“I expect a second season at least,” Arielle Nissenblatt, a podcast expert and founder of EarBuds Podcast Collective, said (via Express). “It’s up to Spotify, of course. Spotify needs to decide if it performed the way they expected it to perform.”

“Probably throughout season one there has been an analysis of statistics and things like that,” she continued. “For example, what causes the spike in downloads and what doesn’t in terms of when things are posted or whether the hiatus they took after the queen’s death affected anything.”

“But, definitely, I think the demand is there,” Nissenblatt said.

Meanwhile, Meghan suggested it might not be the end of Archetypes after all. “We are working on other ways to keep the conversation going.

“But, just know that, as we close out this season of Archetypes that I thank you. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing, and it has been fun,” she concluded.

