Meghan Markle Once Gave Kate Middleton an ‘Elegant Peace Offering’ After Bridesmaid Fight, Expert Says

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton haven’t always been the closest of sisters in law. Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, while Kate married Prince William in 2011, and though the public wanted the ladies to hit it off and become best friends, they never seemed to get their relationship off the ground.

Though the two women aren’t close, they are reportedly cordial, and when one of them makes a mistake, they own it. Such was the case when Kate reportedly made Meghan cry over her bridesmaid dresses in 2018, and after Kate apologized, one royal expert says Meghan extended a “peace offering.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in 2018 | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle once had a bridesmaid dress debacle

It was the royal drama heard ‘round the world. At first, tabloids reported that Meghan had made Kate cry over the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding day, and it only painted Meghan in a more negative light. She was already taking a lot of criticism from the tabloids when this happened back in 2018, and the notion of making Kate cry left plenty of royal fans in a rage.

However, in a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan set the record straight: Kate made her cry. Meghan explained that Kate had a problem with Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress and took it out on Meghan, who then became upset. The duchess made it clear, though, that Kate later apologized and sent her flowers over the drama. Meghan ended the story by telling Oprah that Kate is a “good person.”

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding | Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle reportedly offered Kate Middleton a ‘peace offering’

Though Kate never confirmed or denied either version of the story, it certainly didn’t help Meghan’s tanking reputation among the British public. However, one royal expert says that Meghan actually gave Kate a “peace offering” after the whole incident occurred.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton explained (via Newsweek) that Meghan extended an olive branch to Kate after Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress debacle. “The spat concerning the bridesmaids’ outfits now behind them, Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets designed by Californian jeweler Lisette Polny as a thank-you for their help and support,” Morton said. “It was an elegant peace offering, both women professional enough to know that there was no gain in showing dissent or disdain.”

However, Morton made it clear that it didn’t necessarily mean the two women were friends. “Whoever was at a fault, it was clear that there was little love lost between these two high-profile royals.”

The Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales seemed to somewhat get along at first, making a couple of appearances together. Specifically, they attended Wimbledon together in both 2018 and 2019, which the public liked to see. The two women were often seen chatting when appropriate at royal engagements, too. But as Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship soured, the situation only became more tense between Meghan and Kate. At this point, it’s unclear if the two women speak at all, and Kate’s children, from what we know, have almost no relationship with Meghan’s kids.