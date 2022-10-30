Why Meghan Markle Keeps Releasing Photos the Same Time Other Members of the Royal Family Do

If it happened once or twice it would be a coincidence, but when it happens regularly it’s not.

Royal fans can bet that whenever the Palace releases a portrait of a working royal or an image to mark some milestone, a photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, or even their children will surely follow. Here are some examples of photos the Sussexes dropped right after the royal family, and one reason why it continues to happen again and again.

Meghan Markle smiling as she arrives at Nuku’alofa airport | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Picture of Archie released same day as Prince Louis’ birthday portrait

Back in 2021, the Duchess of Sussex actually received backlash when a photo of her taking Archie to school surfaced online just a few hours after Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) released a picture of their youngest son, Prince Louis, ahead of his third birthday.

Pregnant Meghan Markle, Archie seen for first time since Harry's US return https://t.co/elKNwHjw5b pic.twitter.com/6pQ4D4poqY — Page Six (@PageSix) April 22, 2021

Prior to that day, the Sussexes had been able to avoid getting snapped by the paps in California. Therefore, many social media users questioned the timing of this pic and accused the duchess of purposely leaking the rare photo of her son or tipping off a photographer as to where she would be in an effort to put the attention on her and her family instead of her in-laws.

First pic of Lilibet released when Prince Louis’ photos were making headlines

Another time when Prince Louis was getting a ton of attention, the Sussexes decided to share one of the only public pictures of their daughter for the world to see.

Harry and Meghan release Lilibet's first birthday photo https://t.co/zeM8zw0y9x pic.twitter.com/8iKhdamE5o — Reuters (@Reuters) June 7, 2022

Lilibet‘s first birthday portrait was released on June 6, 2022, two days after her actual birthday and one day after Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations wrapped up. At the time the internet was flooded with viral pics of Prince Louis’ antics during the Jubilee festivities, that is until some attention shifted to the pic of little Lili.

Meghan’s friend releases photo of Sussexes hours after ‘Their Majesties’ portrait

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month. pic.twitter.com/hE4DVD1HaB — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) October 3, 2022

On Oct. 1, Buckingham Palace released the first official “Their Majesties” portrait of King Charles III, his queen consort (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), and William and Kate. The photo had been taken several days after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Then soon after and for no apparent reason, Meghan’s friend photographer Misan Harriman released of picture of the duke and duchess from when they attended the One Young World Summit weeks earlier. A number of royal fans believe Meghan told Harriman to post that pic to rival the one of the king, his wife, and the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Photo of duchess released same day as King Charles’ 100th birthday card pic

From the archive, MM in Manchester moments before attending @OneYoungWorld pic.twitter.com/tYMYfoELKa — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) October 24, 2022

On Oct. 24, the same day the new royal birthday cards featuring Charles and Camilla sent to U.K. citizens turning 100 years of age were unveiled, Harriman released more pics of Meghan and Harry. One photo shows the former Suits star looking directly at the camera just ahead of that One Young World Summit. Another shows the duke and duchess laughing together backstage.

Harry’s wife knows how to play the PR game and likely has another pic ready to go the next time the royal family releases one. In doing so she and the prince can steal headlines from the working royals and remain relevant on both sides of the pond.