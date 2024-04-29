Meghan Markle once was the host of her prized lifestyle blog, 'The Tig,' before shutting it down after getting engaged to Prince Harry. Now, though, there could be hints that she will eventually revive it.

Meghan Markle lived a whole life before she met her husband, Prince Harry, and joined the royal family. Meghan was an actress best known for her role on the USA Network show Suits, where she played Rachel Zane. But alongside acting, Meghan also ran an active lifestyle blog, The Tig, which had plenty of visitors and helped build a community of friends and fans.

In 2017, she said goodbye to The Tig as she embarked on her journey as a working royal, but after leaving the royal family in 2020, some questioned if she would revive the old blog. Now, a recent action by the duchess suggests it might someday return.

Meghan Markle is trying to keep her ‘The Tig’ website alive

It seems that Meghan is subtly hinting that The Tig might eventually see a revivial. The lifestyle blog, which was named after one of her favorite wines, was the duchess’ passion project for three years before she became engaged to Harry. And according to Express, Meghan has been in contact with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office about having the blog “protected by law,” which likely means that nobody else could use the name.

It’s possible that because of Meghan’s level of fame, she just simply doesn’t want anyone pretending to be her, so she could keep the rights to the name forever despite never reviving the blog. But fans and hopefuls might choose to see this as her way of keeping it on the back burner and potentially bringing it back to life down the road. Meghan is reportedly still working on the trademark application and asked the USPTO for more time as of April 2023; it’s unclear where the process currently stands and how long of an extension was granted.

Meghan Markle is currently focusing on American Riviera Orchard

The Duchess of Sussex has been making headlines recently for launching her newest lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which sells at least one item: jam. Meghan sent jam to a number of high-profile celebrities, including Chrissy Tiegen and Kris Jenner. Tiegen posted a Reel on Instagram featuring the jam, though the comments section wasn’t exactly in favor of Meghan’s product.

American Riviera Orchard will also reportedly offer other lifestyle foods and home products, and Meghan is in the process of filming her own cooking show. The show will reportedly be on Netflix and does not have a release date.

Meghan has been working to establish herself outside of the royal family ever since she and Harry stepped back from their working royal roles in 2020. The duchess doesn’t have a close relationship with the other royals, though Harry and Meghan are slated to return to the United Kingdom in May, where they could potentially spend time with Harry’s family.