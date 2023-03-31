Meghan Markle finds herself on the receiving end of criticism after a reporter claimed the Duchess of Sussex lives in a “warped reality.” This bold statement reflects their belief of how Meghan has historically spoken of the intrusive behavior of the press while, at the same time, seemingly embracing them.

Meghan Markle lives in a ‘warped reality’ claims a Vanity Fair reporter who profiled the Duchess of Sussex in 2018 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle is lying low, but royalists are still discussing her

Since the premiere of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, the former Suits star has been lying low. She remained out of the public eye during Prince Harry’s promotional tour for his memoir Spare.

Meghan has reportedly been working at home on projects related to the couple’s Archewell production company. The mother of two, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 19 months, may return to the public eye for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony.

However, while the couple has received a save-the-date card regarding the event, they have not confirmed if they will attend. Coronation invitations are being sent out in a two-stage process, reports The Daily Mail.

First, invitees will receive a save-the-date email. Then, paper invitations will arrive via postal mail. Recipients must acknowledge receipt of the email before getting a paper invitation.

Meghan and Harry’s “will they, won’t they” attendance question keeps the couple in the public eye. However, one report claims that while lying low, Meghan remains the center of attention for royalists, feeding into her reported sense of “warped reality.”

Meghan Markle Lives in a ‘warped reality’ claims reporter

A royal commentator claims the royal family may remain silent in the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles’ coronation | Rosa Woods/Pool/Getty Images

Vanity Fair writer Vanessa Grigoriadis profiled Meghan in 2018. During an appearance on ex-BBC journalist Andrew Gold’s podcast “On the Edge,” she shared her opinion regarding the Duchess of Sussex.

“What we know now about her is that she has a strange relationship with objective reality,” Grigoriadis said. “She has this warped reality. Then she marshalls evidence underneath it to support a thesis that may not be the case.”

Grigoriadis said that when she first reported on Meghan in 2018, she was told by sources close to the former Suits star that she could easily come across as warm and personable. However, on the other hand, she also isn’t “someone you can be friends with.”

The reporter discussed Meghan’s complex relationship with the media. “It’s not a monster in her mind because she is the one who would go out for drinks with Piers Morgan,” Grigoriadis said [as reported by Mercury News]. “She was desperate for the press to be interested in her.”

Grigoriadis claimed that both Meghan and Harry feel they can justify their claims of mistreatment by the media. She said Meghan and Harry believe the media is “evil,” and they “are fighting this enormous braying monster.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s press problems were one reason for their move to the U.S.

Message from Harry and Meghan pic.twitter.com/vjpqxGdpld — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 8, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States in March 2020. The couple stepped back from their roles as senior royals for a more private life in California, Meghan’s home state.

The couple’s problems with the media stemmed from November 2016. Harry released a formal statement through the palace and asked reporters to step back from covering the royal relationship.

The Duke of Sussex claimed Meghan was “subject to a wave of harassment. Some of this has been very public. The smear on the front page of a national newspaper. The racial undertones of comment pieces, and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

It continued, “It is not right that a few months into a relationship, Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay.’ And that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game. It is her life and his.”

Prince Harry is involved in legal proceedings where he and six other famous faces are suing the Associated Newspapers group. The alleged breaches of privacy reportedly include cell phone hacking, deceitfully obtaining medical records, bribing police officials, and illegally accessing bank records.