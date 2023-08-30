Meghan Markle said in 2022 that she plans to make a return to Instagram, and an account that bears her first name has some thinking it's almost time. One thing is for certain: she could potentially make a lot of money from the platform.

In a 2022 interview, Meghan Markle hinted that she was preparing to make a return to Instagram. Now, a year later, a new account has popped up on the platform. With the simple handle of @meghan and no other details, the public is convinced the account belongs to none other than the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan’s return to Instagram has not been made official, as the account doesn’t have any activity and is not verified. But if it does turn out to be Meghan, Instagram could be an extremely lucrative avenue for the former working royal.

Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle could make a ton of money from Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family back in 2020 after a slew of problems. There were issues with the press, tensions with the family, and even alleged comments made about Harry and Meghan’s son that caused the couple to walk away. Since then, they have made plenty of money from a Netflix documentary and a book deal, but the well could dry up if they don’t find other sources of income. Enter Instagram, a platform known for helping content creators and celebrities make millions.

When the Instagram handle @meghan appeared on the platform, people instantly assumed the duchess was on her way back into the social media spotlight. And should she be, then Instagram could also be an easy way for her to make plenty of money through ads and brand partnerships.

According to social media marketing site Later, someone with 500,000 followers might make around $5,000 for a sponsored ad. The SussexRoyal Instagram account currently has 9.3 million followers. If we assume that Meghan’s account eventually grows to 9.3 million, that means that mathematically, she could be making $93,000 for one paid Instagram ad. If the duchess were to do even two brand partnerships per month, that means that in a given year, her pre-tax income from Instagram alone is going to exceed $2.3 million.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Is Meghan Markle’s Instagram return a good thing?

There are good and bad things about the duchess coming back into the social media spotlight. Of course, from a business standpoint, it would be a great way for Harry and Meghan to promote themselves and their projects. Plus, her fans would probably love to see the ins and outs of her business life and mom life. And as mentioned, there is potential for a lot of money to be made.

The downside, however, is that social media is full of trolls. Harry and Meghan have received some serious criticism over the last few years, and they’ve become slightly controversial for their open discussions about the royal family. With that said, Meghan could be subjected to cyberbullying. She might choose to limit the accounts that are allowed to comment on her posts or possibly eliminate the ability to comment altogether in order to avoid trolls. Regardless, based on her words in a 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan seems ready to make her social media return.