Meghan Markle Making Her Position Regarding Royal Family ‘Pretty Damn Obvious’ Says Commentator

It has been a week since Buckingham Palace revealed Prince Harry would attend King Charles’ coronation, sans wife Meghan Markle. By not confirming her attendance, Meghan is reportedly making her position regarding the royal family “pretty damn obvious,” says a royal commentator. The following are reasons why her absence at this key royal event speaks volumes.

Meghan Markle has taken a stand against the royal family with her husband, Prince Harry | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle will remain at home with her children during King Charles’ coronation

Buckingham Palace revealed that Prince Harry, King Charles’ second son, would attend his father’s ceremony. However, his wife, Meghan Markle, would remain at home with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple had no comment on their attendance. However, it is rumored that Meghan’s absence during the historic event goes beyond the fact the ceremony is on Archie’s fourth birthday.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet previously reported on a royal commentator’s claims. They said Meghan did not want to deal with an unsavory reaction by attending. They believe Meghan “could not stomach” the idea of “B-list seats” and “purse-lipped-in-laws” at the event.

However, by staying home, Meghan is also making her position regarding any further interaction with the royal family “pretty damn obvious.” A royal commentator weighs in on her actions.

Meghan Markle’s position with the royal family is ‘pretty damn obvious’ says commentator

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles in 2020 | Phil Harris/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Royal commentator Daniela Elser claims that by not attending King Charles’ coronation, Meghan Markle taking a stand against the royal family. She claims, however, that his power move could have some serious repercussions for the couple in the future.

Elser shared her fears for the couple in an essay published in the New Zealand Herald. She says their Sussex titles could be jeopardized.

“Their decision for Meghan not to go could have serious repercussions. Not least when it comes to their Sussex titles,” the commentator claimed.

She continued, “Because here’s the crux of the matter. In making the choice not to go and not to show her support for her father-in-law; to not be there for one of the biggest moments for the monarchy in the better part of a century, she is making her position in regards to the institution pretty damn obvious.”

Elser likened Meghan’s royal power move to a relationship breakup. “This could end up being as exquisitely excruciating as watching someone being dumped on live television.”

However, Meghan Markle’s plan could backfire, says the commentator

Meghan Markle appears to have taken a clear stance on the type of relationship she wants to have with Prince Harry’s family by declining her invitation to King Charles’ coronation. Says Elser, ” i.e., pretty much none.”

However, royalists would believe that after Charles showed Meghan kindness on her wedding day by stepping in to walk her down the aisle, she would return the favor. That does not appear to be the case.

Therefore, Harry and Meghan’s plan to hold the monarchy’s feet to fire could backfire. Elser claims that by turning their backs on the monarchy, “how much longer can Charles let her and Harry hold onto their biggest gift from the said monarchy?” That gift is their royal title.

Elser said it will only be a matter of time before “his Majesty has no choice but to do his job and to protect the monarchy, therefore no more indulging his son and daughter-in-law.”

King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. He and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be honored with three subsequent days of celebrations.