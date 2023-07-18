News that Meghan Markle was dating Prince Harry in 2016 surprised royal watchers. However, as their relationship turned to marriage, the couple had public support for a union that seemed to be rooted in genuine love. But, one royal expert claims Meghan had a plan regarding her ascent to become one of the planet’s most famous faces. He alludes that the Duchess of Sussex’s marriage to Harry, rooted in “ambition,” was part of that goal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are photographed as they watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018, in Cardiff, Wales | Ben Birchall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

A royal expert believes Meghan Markle’s ‘planning and ambition’ resulted in her marriage to Prince Harry

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti shared his views regarding Meghan Markle in an interview with Sky News, as reported by Express. Sacerdoti believes that Meghan’s ambitious long game resulted in her ultimate role as the Duchess of Sussex.

“She grew up with high ambitions and started to reach them as an actor. Putting in the work, obviously not a terribly successful actor in terms of being well-known internationally,” he explained of Meghan seizing a royal opportunity as Prince Harry’s wife.

“[Meghan] then married Prince Harry and has become probably one of the most known or recognizable names in the world just by marrying somebody,” Sacerdoti continued. “I think that shows an enormous amount of planning and ambition.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s union was one of ‘advantage’ the royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed during their 2018 wedding | Aaron Chown/Getty Images

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti assumes Meghan Markle uses her connections to the royal family to her “advantage.” However, despite their many apparent differences, he also doesn’t discount that Meghan’s union with Prince Harry is based on love and respect.

“I don’t mean to be totally unromantic. Maybe she did fall in love with Harry, and maybe their relationship is also one of partnership and love in that respect,” he says.

He continues, “But you don’t marry into the royal family, I think, without knowing what it’s going to do to your reputation and your exposure internationally. And then I think they’ve used that to their advantage, many would say is there is their right.”

While being part of the House of Windsor elevated Meghan Markle’s status globally, she reportedly had difficulty mastering the confinements of royal life. Therefore, after two years of marriage, she and Prince Harry decided to leave their roles as senior royals behind for a new life in the United States.

The couple rebrands themselves away from the royal family

After leaving their roles as senior royals in early 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to rebrand themselves as a socially conscious couple. Instead, the couple spent much of the past three years speaking against the royal family.

The couple discussed their issues within the House of Windsor with Oprah Winfrey, and Meghan described her brief time as a royal as “almost unsurvivable.” The couple shared their stories in a Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, as part of Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare, and in many interviews.

However, in June 2023, The Independent reported the couple would subsequently stop talking about the royal family. Harry and Meghan reportedly plan to rebrand their image to enter an “era of visibility” and shared their hope to reconcile with other senior royals this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to produce new content as part of their $100M Netflix contract. The couple raises their two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito, CA.