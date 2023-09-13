Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020, but Meghan has said that she kept track of all of her experiences within the family through journaling. Could she someday write a memoir?

Meghan Markle has been spending the last few years healing from what she felt was a traumatic experience being a member of the royal family. She moved with Prince Harry to the United States back in early 2020, and since then, the two have been telling their story in their own words.

In 2023, Harry released his “Spare” memoir, which recounted his life growing up as royalty. And while Meghan has not yet made the decision to pen a story about her own experience, she has dropped subtle hints that suggest she could someday tell her experience through a memoir of her own.

Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle revealed she kept journals of her time in the royal family

Journaling can be a healthy way to express what you’re going through and how you feel about it; Meghan wasn’t shy about saying she kept journals while living over in the United Kingdom. And in her 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan explained that she even forgot about a journal until she finally returned to Frogmore Cottage long after she had left.

“You go back and you open drawers and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there?’” Meghan told the outlet. It does seem interesting that the duchess would have forgotten to take a private journal with her, but regardless, that journal could someday make a great memoir.

Meghan and Harry went through plenty of issues while in the royal family, many of which they opened up about in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. There were conflicts with the media, disagreements with family members, and the now-infamous discussion of Archie’s skin color — all of which Meghan likely discussed in those journal entries. Truthfully, they would make for a great story, but when The Cut asked Meghan why she hasn’t spoken more about her situation since leaving the royal family, she said that she is “still healing.” This means she could be gearing up for something down the road — or, it might not mean anything.

Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever make amends with the royals?

Whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will ever reconcile with the rest of the royals still remains to be seen. Harry is headed to London in September 2023, but he is reportedly doing so without Meghan. He’ll attend the WellChild Awards solo, despite that Meghan went with him last year. Meghan appears to be avoiding London as much as possible; she also did not attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony in May 2023.

Harry has said that he does think there is room for the royals to reconcile, though he doesn’t know when or how. He told Anderson Cooper that he first needs to see some accountability on his father and brother’s end, but neither of them have seemed to make moves to improve the relationship with Harry.

Harry and Meghan do share two children, and William and Kate Middleton share three, so it’s possible the kids could someday be a reason for the family to work things out. For now, though, it doesn’t look like peace will be made any time soon.