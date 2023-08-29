The royal insider doesn't think it was the greatest idea for Meghan Markle's mom to pose with the reality show stars.

Meghan Markle‘s mother, Doria Ragland, was recently photographed alongside Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at a charity event. However, royal insider Lady Colin Campbell was critical of Ragland for posing with the popular reality show family members. She asked, “Has our royal family sunk so low?”

Why did Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, pose with the Kardashians?

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, essentially keeps a low profile. The last time she was photographed alongside her daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry, was in May 2023.

Therefore, royal watchers reacted with great surprise when Ragland was snapped alongside Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at a charity event. Per Vanity Fair, the event, hosted at Henry Winkler’s house, celebrated the 5th anniversary of the charity. It works to raise awareness of families separated at the US-Mexico border.

The seemingly innocuous snap created a flurry of commentary from Lady Colin Campbell. She discussed the optics of the photograph.

“Doria is photographed between Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian,” she began. “Has our royal family sunk so low that it is regarded as desirable that the mother-in-law of a British duke is excited to stand between a mother and daughter whose fame was due to a sex tape?”

She continued, “The whole thing is unsavory. It stinks to high heaven.”

Campbell concluded, “I’m sorry. It’s just disgusting.”

Why does Doria Ragland stay out of the spotlight?

Doria Ragland has remained mainly out of the spotlight throughout Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s courtship and marriage. It is believed that Ragland would instead lead a more private life, living the same manner she has for many years.

She rarely is photographed at high-profile events and doesn’t publicly comment on her daughter and son-in-law. The first time royal watchers heard Ragland speak about Meghan and Harry was during their Netflix documentary, which detailed their exit as senior royals.

Ragland said, “The last five years have been challenging. I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her [Meghan’s] mom.”

She documented her paparazzi experience after Meghan’s relationship with Harry was revealed. “I felt unsafe a lot. I couldn’t just walk my dog; I couldn’t just go to work.”

Ragland admitted Harry made a good impression during their first meeting. “He was 6’1”, handsome with red hair and great manners. “He was just really nice. And they looked really happy together; he was the one,” she continued.

Does Doria Ragland live with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle pose together at the Women of Vision awards in May 2023 | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Doria Ragland lives two hours from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito, CA, home. Per Hello!, Ragland lives in View Park-Windsor Hills in Los Angeles.

According to the publication, Meghan Markle’s mother inherited the property from her late father in 2011. Subsequently, she has lived there for many years.

However, when she visits her daughter and son-in-law, she doesn’t stay with the couple in their 18,000-square-foot Montecito, CA home that boasts eight bedrooms. Instead, Ragland reportedly has a guest house on the property when she visits the couple and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married since 2018. Doria Ragland was a yoga teacher in the Los Angeles area in 2019, but it is unclear if she continues to work as an instructor.