Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might live completely different lives, but one thing sets Meghan apart from Kate -- and might make her more relatable to fans.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have not always had the best relationship, despite how much the public wanted the two women to get along when they first met. These days, Kate is continuing her way to the throne alongside Prince William, while Meghan has settled down in California with Prince Harry and started carving out her own business ventures.

However, there is one thing Meghan has that Kate never will: The freedom to behave how she wants. And that allows her to make moves to become more relatable that Kate simply can’t do.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s potential Instagram account could help her relatability

There are some royal rules that exist despite that they don’t always make sense. Working royals, for example, are now allowed to have their own social media accounts. It most likely has to do with maintaining a certain image, so William and Kate will never be able to just post willy nilly on their Prince and Princess of Wales account. Meghan Markle, however, doesn’t have that restriction, and it just might help make her much more relatable.

Meghan has been toying with the idea of returning to Instagram; she told The Cut in 2022 that she plans to make a comeback, and the Instagram account @meghan has people thinking she could be gearing up for a return. Instagram is used by millions of everyday people, and it might be just the ticket Meghan needs to be a more relatable celebrity.

Meghan could use the account to post anything from her daily routine to her weeknight dinner ideas. She previously had a lifestyle blog, The Tig, where she shared plenty of relatable content, and Instagram could be her way of seeming more down to earth. Kate, on the contrary, doesn’t have that freedom.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s Instagram account could improve her reputation among the US and UK

We often label celebrities without truly getting to know them, and that seems to be something Meghan has struggled with since marrying Prince Harry back in 2018. An Instagram account could be an opportunity for the duchess to prove she is just like the rest of us, ultimately improving her overall image. We might get to know the real Meghan as opposed to just the Meghan the tabloids bash.

Of course, Instagram does come with its caveats; Meghan and Harry are a bit controversial these days due to their openness about the royal family, which could lead to some trolling or bullying on Meghan’s account. However, there are ways the duchess can moderate the negativity, including limiting who can comment on her content or send her a direct message.

Harry and Meghan have been wanting to create a more normal life for themselves, and despite that the tabloids follow them wherever they go, they do have more opportunity to do that outside of the royal family. It’s unclear if or when Meghan will actually return to social media, but it certainly could have its benefits if she does reappear.