Meghan Markle Name-Drops the HBO Show She and Prince Harry Are Watching Together

From Succession to The White Lotus to Rap Sh!t, there is no shortage of great programming on HBO. It seems even people as busy as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry find the time to binge movies and TV shows on the network. But what show have the royals been watching, and loving, as of late? The Archetypes podcast host weighed in on one of the shows that captured her and her husband’s attention.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle reveals her nighttime routine

It’s fair to say that Meghan’s life has been far from ordinary, especially since she started dating her husband. But, it turns out that the Duchess of Sussex has a nighttime routine that’s pretty run-of-the-mill. Like many parents, her evening is spent getting her two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, ready for bed. Once that’s done, she likes to decompress with a wildly popular game from the New York Times or develop her language skills.

“So once we’ve gotten the kids to bed, and I’ve played a little Worlde, or I’ve done my 10 minutes of Duolingo — I really wanted to relearn French,” Meghan shared with Variety. “I had studied it for four years in high school, and then it just went away.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t watch a ton of TV

After Meghan’s completed the first two parts of her nighttime routine, then she and Prince Harry consider turning on the TV. The Suits alum admits that she and her husband actually aren’t big TV watchers. In fact, it can be hard for the royals to settle on a show to watch.

“So after those two things, if we do turn on the TV, which is fairly rare, I think we’re like most people where you just do endless, endless, endless searching until you get so tired of search you don’t watch anything.”

The royals recently watched ‘The White Lotus’ together

As a former actor herself, Meghan knows all too well the power of great storytelling. Though she admits that she doesn’t watch a ton of TV, it’s not for lack of solid options. One HBO show that the Deal or No Deal alum recently became of fan of was The White Lotus.

“No, but there are a couple — I mean there are some incredible shows on at the moment,” Meghan explained. “And I think really watching great storytelling, there’s nothing like it. So I would say The White Lotus was a pretty good example of that.”

What is ‘The White Lotus’ about?

Meghan and Prince Harry certainly aren’t the only ones who felt that The White Lotus was great storytelling. Season 1 of the anthology series racked up a whopping 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins. The show follows the guests and employees of a luxury resort called The White Lotus and the many ups and downs they experience over the course of one week.

When does ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 premiere?

While The White Lotus initially started as a limited series, HBO expanded it to an anthology series after the success of the first season. With the exception of Jennifer Coolidge, the sophomore season boasts an entirely new cast. Furthermore, the second season will explore a new location of the resort chain. While season 1 was filmed on the island of Maui in Hawaii, the backdrop for season 2 is the island of Sicily in Italy. Meghan’s interview comes just a few days before the season 2 premiere. The White Lotus Season 2 hits HBO on October 30. We’d wager that Prince Harry and Meghan may be tuning in to watch.

