Meghan Markle Is a ‘Narcissistic Sociopath’ Who ‘Screamed’ at Staffers and Other Shocking Claims from ‘Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown’

Meghan Markle was an impossible royal to deal with, according to a new book. In Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, author Valentine Low has revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is a “narcissistic sociopath” who “screamed” at staffers when she worked for The Firm. But, that’s just the beginning of the shocking claims.

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

‘There were a lot of broken people’ in Meghan Markle’s wake

In her new bombshell book, Low claims that Markle went on “screaming tirades” in the lead up to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. And this behavior left many palace staffers in tears.

“There were a lot of broken people,” a palace insider told Low, per Page Six. “Young women were broken by their behavior.”

In one incident that Low describes, Markle went off on a young female staffer in front of her colleagues. The duchess allegedly told her, “Don’t worry. If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you.”

Markle verbally attacked staff members on numerous occasions and apparently became so irate with palace employees that she left them terrified. Another staff member told Low that they were “completely destroyed” by their experience working for Markle, as well as Harry. The royal aide claimed the couple repeatedly called one Friday night while out at dinner, just to scream at them.

“Every 10 minutes I had to go outside to be screamed at by her and Harry. It was, ‘I can’t believe you’ve done this. You’ve let me down. What were you thinking?’” they alleged. “It went on for a couple of hours.”

The calls continued “for days,” claims the ex-palace employee, adding “you could not escape them.”

Palace staffers called the Duchess of Sussex a ‘narcissistic sociopath’

Per The New York Post, no one was safe from Harry and Meghan’s bullying, and the staff started calling her a “narcissistic sociopath.”

“Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness. The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy,” a former staffer says in the book. “She wanted to be rejected, because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one.”

Courtiers also tells the story of palace press chief Jason Knauf, who allegedly wrote an email in 2018 to Prince William’s private secretary Simon Case about “very serious problems” with Meghan’s behavior.

“I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year … The duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights,” the email allegedly read.

And then, when Markle and Harry were asked to treat staffers with more respect, Meghan allegedly replied, “It’s not my job to coddle people.”

Working for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is like ‘working for a couple of teenagers’

Harry and Meghan yelled at their private secretary Samantha Cohen before and during their flight to Australia for their South Pacific tour in 2018. The book claims that Cohen was “constantly having to battle on Harry and Meghan’s behalf while taking all this abuse from them.”

“Sam always made clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable,” a friend of Cohen’s claims in the book.”

Meghan was also unhappy that she didn’t get paid for going on royal tours. And, even though she “enjoyed the attention,” the duchess “failed to understand the point” of going on walkabouts and shaking hands with countless strangers.

Low implies that Meghan’s harsh treatment of palace aides — especially her and Harry’s PR and communications team — continued to escalate before they quit royal life.

