Meghan Markle Needs to Develop an Identity That Isn’t Just About Her Grievances, Author Says

Meghan Markle has often been criticized for playing the victim and one expert says it’s become her “brand.” Author Tina Brown’s advice for Meghan is to develop an identity that doesn’t lean on grievances.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry has ‘iconic status’ but Meghan Markle’s brand is about her grievances, author says

Brown, author of The Palace Papers, spoke at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, where she took aim at Meghan’s brand and offered up a piece of advice.

“Harry’s always going to be royal,” she said (via Daily Mail). “He will always have the iconic status that that has. He does have an identity, his Invictus [Games] has an authenticity and people relate to that.”

Brown continued, “I think Meghan does really need to find the thing she cares about the most and develop her own sort of brand that isn’t just a grievance brand — that is actually something we recognize as hers.”

The author admitted it might be a challenge for Meghan to develop a more appealing identity but it’s not an impossibility. “It’s hard to find that and I think she hasn’t yet found that but I think she could if she rows back from the focusing always on what didn’t work,” Brown noted.

Author says Prince Harry and Meghan have challenges with moving into commercial space

Brown also shared her perspective on the challenges Harry and Meghan face as they develop their commercial projects.

“The Sussexes didn’t realize how hard it was to create a rival platform. You’re essentially at the mercy of PRs,” she explained. “The people who achieved it, the George Clooneys and the Oprahs, they are very good at it.”

Brown continued, “It’s very difficult when you want to be above it. It’s much harder than it looks.”

She added, “Given that they’ve now staked their livelihoods on product, on entertainment, it’s going to be about what they do … They have to prove themselves now in the gladiator arena of entertainment.”

Author weighs in on Prince Harry’s memoir

The author discussed Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir and why it’s a “huge problem” for the Sussexes. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he feels [that it’s a mistake] but the truck has rolled along,” she said. “It’s not just the advance.”

Brown continued, “The publisher has a lot staked on it. I think it’s a huge problem for them. I feel really bad for him at the moment.”

Harry may have painted himself into a corner because revealing more secrets about his family is potentially damaging but he can’t walk away from the project, Brown says. “If he doesn’t do the book I think it’s a real mess, business-wise and if he does do the book it will really alienate him from his family,” she explained.

Brown added, “No matter how bad things are, no one wants to be alienated from their family.”

