Meghan Markle Needs to ‘Make Up Her Mind’ About Whether or Not She Wants to Be in the Royal Family, Says Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made waves after announcing they would step away from their duties as senior working royals. Meghan once said she was happy to leave and start a new life. However, she often talks about her life as a member of the royal family during interviews. Some royal experts think Meghan is sending mixed messages about where she wants to be.

Meghan Markle dropped bombshells about the royal family

Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan shared details about royal life that weren’t very flattering. According to her, Kate Middleton made her cry over flower girl dresses, someone made a comment about how dark Archie’s skin would be, King Charles wouldn’t take Prince Harry’s calls, and more.

During her interview with Sky News host Paul Murray, royal biographer Angela Levin says she believes Meghan and Harry are bitter about their experiences as royal family members. She says this bitterness is fueling them.

“I think there’s a bitterness there that will never go,” says Levin. “And if you say they’ve got loads and loads of money, it will never be enough. Meghan is someone who absolutely adores money and just will want more and more. She’ll want to be the richest person in the world.”

Meghan Markle needs to ‘make up her mind,’ says expert

Levin wrote an article for Sky News in which she analyzes some of Meghan’s actions over the last couple of years. According to her, Meghan is sending mixed messages. Levin says Meghan doesn’t seem to want to be part of the royal family but continues to use royal letterhead and refer to herself as The Duchess of Sussex.

“Surely it’s about time Meghan made up her mind about whether she wants to stay in the royal family or part ways once and for all,” says Levin. “So far, she seems to want both, hanging on tight to her Duchess of Sussex title despite making it very clear how much she hated life as a fully-fledged royal.”

Levin says Meghan shouldn’t use a crown on her letterhead because she no longer holds the title of “Her Royal Highness.” The royal biographer wonders if this is a move to show the world her impressive connection to the royal family.

“She lost ‘Her Royal Highness’ title in January 2020, which should not be used for personal or commercial gain,” says Levin. “Is she showing off or do such marketing activities help raise more money? Overall, Meghan doesn’t seem to like compromise, which is rather unkind to a family who made her very rich and world famous.”

Meghan and Harry’s brand seems to be heavily based on the royal family says commentator

During the Palace Confidential broadcast, Mail on Sunday editor Kate Mansey also notes how Meghan and Harry seem to constantly bring up the royal family despite their desire for to step away from royal duties and have more privacy.

“Initially, [when they stepped down as senior royals] I think everybody thought, ‘Fair enough, Harry.’ He had a goldfish bowl of a childhood and existence. If he was going to be a sheep farmer in New Zealand, I think we’d all say, ‘Fair enough.’ Who can blame him? I think initially there was a lot of sympathy. A lot of people sort of cheered them on their way and said, ‘Well, good luck to you.’”

However, Mansey says the public’s opinion of Harry and Meghan changed after they began giving revealing interviews about the royal family. Some royal watchers and experts disapproved of the interview.

“I think now making it kind of a media brand that seems quite determined to constantly talk about the royal family and constantly criticize, that’s where we see a slight change and people are saying, ‘Hang on a minute, this doesn’t feel like you’re away from the limelight,’” says Mansey.

