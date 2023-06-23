As a working actor, Meghan Markle knew the power of the right connections. These vital meetings could make or break her next role. However, one royal commentator claims Meghan used her skills to land the most significant role of her life, as Prince Harry’s spouse. They claim she “networked her way into marrying a prince.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2022 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield appeared on Talk TV, sharing her opinion regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She hosts the podcast To Di For on Spotify.

Schofield claims Meghan was a “hustler” and “self-made.” She said, “I will always give her credit for that. There are elements to her that are smart.”

“She networked her way to marrying a prince,” Schofield stated. “One-hundred percent that was through networking.”

However, royal life has for the most part, been an experience surrounded in ‘negativity’ for Meghan Markle

Even before marrying into the royal family, Meghan Markle’s introduction into the House of Windsor was problematic. After less than positive coverage of his new girlfriend, Prince Harry released a statement regarding how the press portrayed her.

Harry’s royal communications secretary released a 2016 statement detailing how Meghan was treated. “His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public. The smear on the front page of a national newspaper, the racial undertones of comment pieces, and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

Less than two years after their wedding, Harry and Meghan exited their roles as senior royal family members in 2020. He cited a “lack of support and understanding” as a reason during his interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The couple later discussed their displeasure with their treatment by the royal family on Netflix’s Harry & Meghan and in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

“I feel like they have to lay off the negativity,” Kinsley Schofield said. “With Harry and all of his court cases, I feel they are stuck in the past. They dwell on the negative.”

“I don’t think other people want to be there anymore,” she continued. “I think people are ready to move on.”

‘Beautiful couple’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should ‘celebrate’ their lives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the United States in March of 2020 | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Kinsley Schofield concluded her remarks for Talk TV by sharing her hopes for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future. She is steadfast in her belief they should “celebrate” their lives.

“They’re a beautiful couple. They live in one of the prettiest parts of the world. They’ve got two beautiful children,” Schofield remarked.

“Celebrate your life, be happy,” she continued. “Pursue what makes you happy.

Schofield concluded, “I think if we saw more joy and happiness from them, I think public perception might shift. But they’re pretty toxic.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in Montecito, CA, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple is reportedly still under contract with Spotify and continues to work with various charitable organizations.